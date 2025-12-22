DC United acquire Sean Nealis from Red Bull New York

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

DC receive: Sean Nealis

Sean Nealis RBNY receive: $350k GAM

In exchange for the 28-year-old defender, RBNY receive $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), split across 2026 ($200k) and 2027 ($150k).

Nealis has spent his entire professional career with Red Bull, tallying 5g/3a in 187 appearances across all competitions. He joined the club as a second-round pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

“We are thrilled to be adding a defender to our team with Sean's attributes and leadership qualities,” D.C. United managing director of soccer operations Dr. Erkut Sogut said.

“He brings impressive physicality and tactical awareness and has valuable MLS playoff experience. We are excited to welcome him to the group as we continue strengthening our roster ahead of the upcoming season.”

Nealis is D.C.'s second center-back addition this winter; they recently selected Nikola Markovic No. 1 overall in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. Last year, the Black-and-Red's 66 goals allowed were the worst in the Eastern Conference.

“We want to thank Sean for everything he gave to the club,” Red Bull head of sport Julian de Guzman said.