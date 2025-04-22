San Jose Earthquakes acquire DeJuan Jones from Columbus Crew

The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired defender DeJuan Jones from the Columbus Crew , the clubs announced Tuesday.

In exchange for the 27-year-old US international, Columbus receive $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $250k in 2026 GAM. They also get a 2025 international roster spot.

The trade reunites Jones with San Jose head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena. While playing under Arena, Jones was the starting left back on the New England Revolution's 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning team.

"DeJuan Jones is a welcomed addition to our team. He is an experienced player in the league and has the versatility to play in both our backline and midfield," Arena said.