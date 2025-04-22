San Jose Earthquakes acquire DeJuan Jones from Columbus Crew

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- SJ receive: DeJuan Jones
- CLB receive: $425k GAM, int'l spot
The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired defender DeJuan Jones from the Columbus Crew, the clubs announced Tuesday.
In exchange for the 27-year-old US international, Columbus receive $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $250k in 2026 GAM. They also get a 2025 international roster spot.
The trade reunites Jones with San Jose head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena. While playing under Arena, Jones was the starting left back on the New England Revolution's 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning team.
"DeJuan Jones is a welcomed addition to our team. He is an experienced player in the league and has the versatility to play in both our backline and midfield," Arena said.
"I look forward to again working with DeJuan and welcome him to the San Jose Earthquakes."
Now in his seventh MLS season, Jones has 8g/18a in 157 regular-season appearances. Last June, he was traded from New England to Columbus.
Jones has made nine USMNT appearances, most recently featuring in two friendlies during head coach Mauricio Pochettino's first January camp.
Jones is the latest former Arena-coached Revs player to join San Jose. During the offseason, the Earthquakes acquired goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr., center back Dave Romney, and midfielders Ian Harkes and Mark-Anthony Kaye.
While in Columbus, Jones became second-choice behind starting wingbacks Max Arfsten and Mohamed Farsi. He helped the Crew win the Leagues Cup 2024 title.
