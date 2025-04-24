St. Louis CITY acquire Xande Silva from Atlanta United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- STL receive: Xande Silva
- ATL receive: Up to $250k GAM
St. Louis CITY SC have acquired winger Xande Silva from Atlanta United, the clubs announced Wednesday.
The 28-year-old former Portuguese youth international arrives in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Atlanta could receive another $150k in conditional GAM.
Silva joined Atlanta in August 2023 from French second-division side Dijon FCO. In nearly two full seasons with the Five Stripes, he produced seven goals and five assists in 50 matches across all competitions.
"Xande is a player who brings versatility and speed to our attack and is very dangerous in 1v1 situations," said St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel.
"He’s competed at a high level in multiple countries, including the Premier League and MLS, and we believe his skill set fits with the way we want to play. We're excited to have him here and look forward to what he’ll bring to the group."
Silva supplements a St. Louis offense that's scored just five goals through nine matchdays, the second-lowest total in the league. Marcel Hartel, Cedric Teuchert and João Klauss are key attackers under new head coach Olof Mellberg.
Silva often appeared off the bench for Atlanta, providing depth behind Miguel Almirón and Saba Lobjanidze.
