St. Louis CITY acquire Xande Silva from Atlanta United

The 28-year-old former Portuguese youth international arrives in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Atlanta could receive another $150k in conditional GAM.

Silva joined Atlanta in August 2023 from French second-division side Dijon FCO. In nearly two full seasons with the Five Stripes, he produced seven goals and five assists in 50 matches across all competitions.

"Xande is a player who brings versatility and speed to our attack and is very dangerous in 1v1 situations," said St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel.