LAFC sign midfielder Ryan Raposo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have signed midfielder Ryan Raposo, the club announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old former Canadian youth international is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

Raposo was a free agent after playing five seasons with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who selected him fourth overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft out of Syracuse University.

He brings vast MLS experience to the Black & Gold, registering 5g/8a in 122 regular-season appearances. Raposo also won three Canadian Championship titles during his time in Vancouver.

"Ryan is a dynamic player who will be a great addition to our team,” co-president & general manager John Thorrington said. “We are incredibly excited to welcome a player with Ryan’s experience and abilities to Los Angeles.”