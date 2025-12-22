CF Montréal, Matías Cóccaro mutually terminate contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

CF Montréal and forward Matías Cóccaro have mutually terminated his contract, the club announced Monday.

The 28-year-old Uruguayan had 4g/1a in 22 regular-season games after joining CFTML from Argentine top-flight side Huracán ahead of the 2024 MLS campaign.

He spent 2025 on loan in LIGA MX with Atlas FC.

Montréal missed the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs after finishing 13th in the Eastern Conference (28 points) under interim head coach Marco Donadel.