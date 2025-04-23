Frankie Amaya joins LAFC on loan from Toluca

The 24-year-old former US youth international is on loan for the remainder of the 2025 MLS campaign.

Amaya has vast MLS experience, tallying 9g/7a in 131 regular-season appearances across FC Cincinnati and New York Red Bulls. Cincy picked him No. 1 overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft before trading him to RBNY in 2021.

The Los Angeles-area native joined Toluca in June 2024, when New York transferred him for reportedly around $4 million. He's contributed two assists in 18 matches for the Mexican top-flight club.

"We are thrilled to welcome Frankie Amaya to the Black & Gold family," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington. "Frankie is a dynamic and gifted midfielder whose quality on the ball, relentless work rate, and competitive mentality make him a perfect fit for LAFC. We’ve admired Frankie’s growth and maturity over the past few seasons, and we believe he will add immediate value to our group both on and off the field.