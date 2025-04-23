San Jose Earthquakes acquire Noel Buck from New England Revolution

“Noel Buck is a player with excellent potential,” Arena said. “I enjoyed his development in our previous time together, and I’m confident he can complement our midfield in both central and wide positions. I look forward to again working with Noel and welcome him to the San Jose Earthquakes.”

Buck became a Revs' homegrown player ahead of the 2022 season, back when Bruce Arena was that club's first-team head coach. Now, Buck reunites with Arena after MLS's all-time winningest coach joined San Jose last November.

In exchange for the 20-year-old England youth international, New England receive up to $650,000 in a cash-for-player trade ($600k guaranteed, $50k conditional). They also maintain a sell-on percentage in Buck, who will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot for San Jose.

Buck compiled 5g/2a in 47 regular-season games with New England, but fell out of favor under head coach Caleb Porter (Arena's successor). Last year, he was loaned to Premier League side Southampton and featured six times for their U-21s.

Buck has played for England's U-19 and U-20 national teams, scoring once in 10 appearances.

"Noel Buck's career in New England from an Academy player to first team contributor is another good example for young players in our pro pathway," Revs sporting director Curt Onalfo said.