Real Salt Lake sign forward Johnny Russell

The 35-year-old former Scottish international is under contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season. He was a free agent after spending seven seasons (2018-24) with Sporting Kansas City.

During his first MLS stop, Russell became Sporting KC's third all-time leading scorer with 67 goals across all competitions. He captained the club and was twice named team MVP (2020, '22).

Before coming to MLS, Russell played extensively for Derby County (England) and Dundee United (Scotland). He's featured in nearly 600 professional matches.