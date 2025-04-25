Real Salt Lake sign forward Johnny Russell

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Real Salt Lake have signed forward Johnny Russell, the club announced Friday.
The 35-year-old former Scottish international is under contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season. He was a free agent after spending seven seasons (2018-24) with Sporting Kansas City.
During his first MLS stop, Russell became Sporting KC's third all-time leading scorer with 67 goals across all competitions. He captained the club and was twice named team MVP (2020, '22).
Before coming to MLS, Russell played extensively for Derby County (England) and Dundee United (Scotland). He's featured in nearly 600 professional matches.
“We are pleased to add an accomplished MLS veteran to our team,” said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid. “Johnny has seen virtually everything possible on and off the field during his storied career in both the U.S. and in the U.K., and we believe in his leadership, his work ethic and skillset.”
Russell is RSL's second recent attacking signing with Sporting KC ties. They acquired striker William Agada from the Western Conference rival in exchange for up to $850,000 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a sell-on percentage.
"I’m really excited at the opportunity to come here; it’s a young, exciting team that are going in a great direction and I’m lucky to be a part of it," Russell said.
"Again, really excited to get going and can’t wait to get out there."
RSL are the lone Western Conference side to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in each of the last four campaigns. However, they're off to a 3W-6L-0D start through nine matchdays this year.
