Columbus Crew acquire Aliyu Ibrahim from Houston Dynamo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- CLB receive: Aliyu Ibrahim
- HOU receive: Up to $1.2 million, sell-on %
The Columbus Crew have acquired forward Aliyu Ibrahim from Houston Dynamo FC, the clubs announced Thursday.
In exchange for the 23-year-old former Nigeria youth international, Houston receive up to $1.2 million ($450k guaranteed, $750k conditional). The Dynamo retain a sell-on percentage in Ibrahim, who will keep his U22 Initiative roster spot with the Crew.
Ibrahim arrived in Houston two years ago from Croatian top-flight side NK Lokomotiva Zagreb, tallying 12 goals and nine assists in 90 appearances across all competitions. He also helped them win the 2023 US Open Cup title.
"Aliyu is a young and dynamic player whose experience in MLS and the international level adds valuable depth and gives us another quality attacking option," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.
"We are excited to welcome Aliyu to Columbus and look forward to integrating him into our squad."
Ibrahim is Columbus' second attacking addition before the Primary Transfer Window closed. Earlier this month, DP midfielder Dániel Gazdag arrived in a trade with the Philadelphia Union worth up to $4.5 million.
Columbus are the defending Leagues Cup champions and remain among the Eastern Conference's premier teams under head coach Wilfried Nancy. Diego Rossi, Jacen Russell-Rowe and Gazdag are leaders in a deep attacking group.
Houston's attack is highlighted by DPs Ezequiel Ponce and Ondřej Lingr. They're expecting U22 Initiative wingers Nelson Quiñones and Lawrence Ennali back from long-term injuries later this season, too.
