Columbus Crew acquire Aliyu Ibrahim from Houston Dynamo

In exchange for the 23-year-old former Nigeria youth international, Houston receive up to $1.2 million ($450k guaranteed, $750k conditional). The Dynamo retain a sell-on percentage in Ibrahim, who will keep his U22 Initiative roster spot with the Crew.

Ibrahim arrived in Houston two years ago from Croatian top-flight side NK Lokomotiva Zagreb, tallying 12 goals and nine assists in 90 appearances across all competitions. He also helped them win the 2023 US Open Cup title.

"Aliyu is a young and dynamic player whose experience in MLS and the international level adds valuable depth and gives us another quality attacking option," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.