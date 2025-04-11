Columbus Crew acquire Dániel Gazdag from Philadelphia Union

Gazdag will occupy a Designated Player roster spot for Columbus and is under contract for 2025 with an option for 2026.

This new type of deal was introduced in the 2025 MLS roster rule changes , allowing clubs to use out-of-pocket funds to trade for players without utilizing General Allocation Money (GAM) or other assets.

In exchange for the 29-year-old Hungarian international, the Union receive up to $4.5 million in a straight cash-for-player trade. The funds include $4 million up front and $500,000 that's conditional.

"Dániel’s profile is one we were looking for to complement our current group, and we are excited to see him get started in the Black & Gold."

"We are thrilled to add a high-impact player of Dániel’s pedigree to our team. He is an experienced player who has proven to be one of the top players in our league over the past few years," said Crew general manager Issa Tall. "His high soccer IQ, work ethic on and off the ball, and competitive spirit will be a great addition to our team.

Now, Columbus add a consistent goalscorer in Gazdag. He was Philadelphia's all-time leading scorer, tallying 72 goals in 161 appearances (all competitions), as well as four goals in 29 caps with Hungary.

Despite those outgoings, the Crew lead the Eastern Conference standings as one of two undefeated teams through Matchday 7. Head coach Wilfried Nancy's side has scored 10 goals, led by Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe .

Gazdag joins Columbus after they transferred forward Cucho Hernández to LaLiga side Real Betis in February for a reported club-record fee (around $16 million plus add-ons). Shortly after, forward Christian Ramírez was traded to reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy .

Union overhaul

The move opens a DP spot for Philadelphia, who acquired Gazdag in May 2021 from Hungarian side Budapest Honvéd FC. Their remaining DPs are strikers Mikael Uhre and Bruno Damiani.

Gazdag also departs Philadelphia early into Bradley Carnell's tenure. The head coach replaced longtime manager Jim Curtin for 2025, instituting a new formation that's seen Quinn Sullivan become a bigger part of their attack.

After missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last season, the Union are third in the East as Tai Baribo paces the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with six goals.

Gazdag is Philly's second outgoing player via the cash-for-player trade pathway. In February, homegrown midfielder Jack McGlynn was dealt to Houston Dynamo FC for up to $3.4 million and a sell-on fee.

"Dániel’s contributions to the club have been invaluable," said Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner. "Since joining the Union, he has been an integral part of the team’s success, and we are deeply grateful for everything he has done for the organization. At this time, we believe this move is in the best interest of both the club and player. The financial flexibility it provides will allow us to further invest and strengthen our roster, while also providing opportunities for other players who we are confident can step in to the role.