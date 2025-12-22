New York City FC sign homegrown midfielder Cooper Flax

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have signed homegrown midfielder Cooper Flax through the 2026 MLS season with options through 2028-29, the club announced Monday.

A former NYCFC academy captain, Flax becomes the 18th homegrown signing in club history after a standout collegiate career with Wake Forest University.

The 21-year-old logged 21 goals and 18 assists in 75 appearances with the Demon Deacons, including 9g/7a across 17 starts in 2025 to rank top 10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) for three major offensive categories: total points, goals and assists.

"I grew up here, and it really feels like home," Flax said. "There’s something special about walking back in and seeing all the trophies and accomplishments displayed on the walls. This is such a great club with great people, and it was always a dream of mine to play for my hometown club."

"Bringing another trophy back to New York City would mean everything to me," Flax added. "I’m here to do whatever I can to make that happen; be a good teammate, help on and off the field, make a tackle, make a run, score or provide an assist - whatever it takes to help the team win.”