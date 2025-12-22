Portland Timbers sign defender Brandon Bye

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Portland Timbers have signed defender Brandon Bye in free agency, the club announced Monday. He is under contract through December 2027 with an option through June 2028.

The 30-year-old has spent the past eight seasons with the New England Revolution (2018-25) after being selected No. 8 overall in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

In 214 career appearances for the Revs, Bye recorded 10g/20a while helping the club lift the 2021 MLS Supporters' Shield.

“We are pleased with the addition of Brandon, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Portland Timbers,” said GM Ned Grabavoy.

“Brandon provides us with an experienced option across our backline as we look to strengthen our defensive group ahead of next season. His ability and experience will help drive competition, and we believe he will settle in quickly with our group.”

Juan Mosquera was Portland's starter at Bye's favored right fullback position in 2025.