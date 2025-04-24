Austin FC acquire Robert Taylor from Inter Miami

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- ATX receive: Robert Taylor
- MIA receive: Up to $750k GAM
Austin FC have acquired winger Robert Taylor from Inter Miami CF, the clubs announced Wednesday.
In exchange for Taylor, Inter Miami receive up to $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The funds break down as $450k in 2025 GAM, $250k in 2026 GAM and $50k in conditional 2027 GAM.
The 30-year-old Finnish international is in his fourth MLS season after joining Inter Miami in 2022 from Norwegian side SK Brann.
He produced 18 goals and 18 assists in 116 all-competition appearances with the Herons and helped them win Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters' Shield (2024) titles.
Internationally, Taylor has two goals in 34 caps with Finland.
In Austin, Taylor adds depth alongside DP forwards Brandon Vazquez, Myrto Uzuni and Osman Bukari – a trio that arrived over the past two transfer windows for reportedly around $30 million combined.
So far this year, Austin have scored just seven goals in nine matches. However, they are second in the Western Conference with 16 points (5W-3L-1D).
As Taylor departs Inter Miami, Tadeo Allende and Fafà Picault are among their out-and-out wingers. Lionel Messi, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, has played wide right and centrally.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant