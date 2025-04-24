Austin FC acquire Robert Taylor from Inter Miami

Internationally, Taylor has two goals in 34 caps with Finland.

He produced 18 goals and 18 assists in 116 all-competition appearances with the Herons and helped them win Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters' Shield (2024) titles.

The 30-year-old Finnish international is in his fourth MLS season after joining Inter Miami in 2022 from Norwegian side SK Brann.

In exchange for Taylor, Inter Miami receive up to $750,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The funds break down as $450k in 2025 GAM, $250k in 2026 GAM and $50k in conditional 2027 GAM.

In Austin, Taylor adds depth alongside DP forwards Brandon Vazquez, Myrto Uzuni and Osman Bukari – a trio that arrived over the past two transfer windows for reportedly around $30 million combined.

So far this year, Austin have scored just seven goals in nine matches. However, they are second in the Western Conference with 16 points (5W-3L-1D).

As Taylor departs Inter Miami, Tadeo Allende and Fafà Picault are among their out-and-out wingers. Lionel Messi, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, has played wide right and centrally.