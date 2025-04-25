New York City FC acquire Australian midfielder Aiden O'Neill

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
New York City FC have acquired midfielder Aiden O'Neill from Belgian Pro League side Standard Liège, the club announced Friday.
The 26-year-old Australian international is under contract through the 2028 season.
O'Neill arrives with 11g/12a in 205 appearances since breaking through at then-English Premier League side Burnley. He's won two A-League titles with Melbourne City and was named to the 2022-23 A-League Team of the Season.
Internationally, O'Neill has earned 19 caps with Australia and remains a consistent call-up in FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
“We are excited to welcome Aiden to New York City,” said sporting director David Lee. “Aiden is a smart and powerful midfielder with a high work rate, bringing valuable European experience and leadership from his time as captain of Standard Liège.
"Aiden’s experience at Melbourne City and within City Football Group has also given him a strong understanding of our system, playing style, and the high standards we set at our club.”
O'Neill reinforces NYCFC's central midfield alongside Keaton Parks and emerging homegrown Jonathan Shore. Andrés Perea and Justin Haak add further depth.
“I’m extremely excited to join New York City FC and to be back within City Football Group for this next chapter of my career,” O’Neill said.
“This is an ambitious club representing one of the greatest cities in the world, and I’m looking forward to making my mark."
Led by new head coach Pascal Jansen, the Cityzens are 10th in the Eastern Conference standings through nine matchdays.
