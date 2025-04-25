New York City FC acquire Australian midfielder Aiden O'Neill

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have acquired midfielder Aiden O'Neill from Belgian Pro League side Standard Liège, the club announced Friday.

The 26-year-old Australian international is under contract through the 2028 season.

O'Neill arrives with 11g/12a in 205 appearances since breaking through at then-English Premier League side Burnley. He's won two A-League titles with Melbourne City and was named to the 2022-23 A-League Team of the Season.

Internationally, O'Neill has earned 19 caps with Australia and remains a consistent call-up in FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“We are excited to welcome Aiden to New York City,” said sporting director David Lee. “Aiden is a smart and powerful midfielder with a high work rate, bringing valuable European experience and leadership from his time as captain of Standard Liège.