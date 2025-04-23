Real Salt Lake acquire William Agada from Sporting Kansas City

In exchange for the 25-year-old Nigerian, Sporting KC receive $500,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $350k in conditional GAM if Agada re-signs. They also retain a sell-on percentage.

Agada is in his fourth MLS season, contributing 21g/5a in 64 regular-season games with Sporting KC. He arrived in June 2022 from Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem.

Agada gives RSL a go-to No. 9 after they traded Cristian Arango to the San Jose Earthquakes last winter. He joins USMNT midfielder Diego Luna, DP Diogo Gonçalves and U22 Initiative winger Dominik Marczuk as key parts of their attack.

“We are very excited to add another aggressive and versatile attacking option to our team, as Willy brings MLS experience to our striker group," RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid said in a release.