Real Salt Lake acquire William Agada from Sporting Kansas City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- RSL receive: William Agada
- SKC receive: Up to $850k GAM, sell-on %
Real Salt Lake have acquired forward William Agada from Sporting Kansas City, the clubs announced Wednesday.
In exchange for the 25-year-old Nigerian, Sporting KC receive $500,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $350k in conditional GAM if Agada re-signs. They also retain a sell-on percentage.
Agada is in his fourth MLS season, contributing 21g/5a in 64 regular-season games with Sporting KC. He arrived in June 2022 from Israeli side Hapoel Jerusalem.
Agada gives RSL a go-to No. 9 after they traded Cristian Arango to the San Jose Earthquakes last winter. He joins USMNT midfielder Diego Luna, DP Diogo Gonçalves and U22 Initiative winger Dominik Marczuk as key parts of their attack.
“We are very excited to add another aggressive and versatile attacking option to our team, as Willy brings MLS experience to our striker group," RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid said in a release.
“Willy has scored key goals in the last three seasons, across multiple competitions and in very big moments. He makes the right runs at the right times, and consistently finds himself in good spots to take high-quality chances to score.”
Agada exits Sporting KC after they acquired Dejan Joveljić from the LA Galaxy this winter, helping offset Alan Pulido's transfer back to LIGA MX side Chivas Guadalajara. Joveljić is a Designated Player, with recent arrival Santiago Muñoz and Mason Toye adding depth up top.
Sporting KC are finding their footing after mutually parting ways with longtime manager Peter Vermes in early April. Kerry Zavagnin, an assistant under Vermes, is serving as interim head coach.
