Concacaf Champions Cup 2025 rankings: Which MLS team could win?

Concacaf Champions Cup : It’s North American club soccer’s biggest prize, a pathway to facing off against the global elite in the FIFA Club World Cup and the continent’s toughest tournament to win.

So who’s got the best chance? We took a look at the squads and the bracket, then ranked ‘em from most promising to longest shot.

Three decades into the league’s history, there remain only three MLS sides to win this title, and just one in its modern era: the ‘22 Seattle Sounders . Next week, the hunt begins again as the first of MLS’s 10 CCC representatives kick off in the continental competition, which features 27 teams scattered from Canada to Suriname.

Just ask last year’s Columbus Crew , who swept aside Mexican giants Tigres UANL and CF Monterrey in historic fashion before tasting gut-punch heartbreak in the tournament finale against Pachuca, who enjoyed the substantial advantage of a rather arbitrary shift to a single-legged, non-neutral final format for 2024 (plus a nasty bout of food poisoning that ravaged the visitors). Or 2011 Real Salt Lake , Montréal 2015, Toronto 2018 or LAFC in 2020 and 2023, all of whom mounted impressive ConcaChampions runs that fell agonizingly short at the last hurdle.

We also factored in Miami’s preseason schedule, a series of out-and-back exhibition visits to spots across the Americas which appears a lot less draining than last year’s round-the-world tour and more or less mirrors ConcaChampions-type itineraries. But wait; a Floridian march to the final would have to surmount one rather significant hurdle before the aforementioned semis…

Hang on, though. It’s not just their on-paper resources that nudge the Supporters’ Shield holders a nose ahead of the Western Conference counterparts below. Leo Messi & Co. also benefit from a friendly draw that keeps them away from the chief dangers in this competition – LIGA MX’s biggest, baddest heavyweights – until the semifinal round in late April, by which point they should be a lot closer to peak match fitness and sharpness.

No prizes for originality or unpredictability here. The Herons have collected the most high-end talent in the league, bolstered by a respectable pad of squad depth and a year of experience together in the current project, including an all-too-fleeting taste of last season’s CCC.

Several LAFCers, Cherundolo included, carry the memory of their 2023 ConcaChampions final loss to Club León, and if this week’s lively 2-1 friendly win over Club América is any indication, they’re shifting through the gears on schedule.

The MLS-heavy top left corner of the bracket contains not only IMCF but also LAFC and the Columbus Crew, as well as perceived outsiders Sporting KC and Colorado . If everything goes chalk, LAFC will best the Rapids in Round One and advance to face the Crew. And if you caught their clashes in the 2023 MLS Cup and 2024 Leagues Cup finals, you know that’s must-see TV, with the winner meeting (again, we presuppose chalk, even if this tourney routinely blows that out of the water) Miami in the quarters.

Never underestimate the ones who’ve been there, done that; it’s a truism that applies to our No. 3 spot even more powerfully than No. 2. The Sounders retain the lion’s share of the lineup that beat Pumas UNAM over two legs to make MLS history three years ago, augmented by savvy new acquisitions like Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Kim Kee-hee.

The stingiest defense in MLS last year, Seattle have now bolstered their attack with a range of options for coach Brian Schmetzer, who can pick from multiple formations and personnel combinations as the Rave Green wade into a busy campaign that also features the Club World Cup come summer. Though preseason results aren’t usually all that reflective of what’s ahead, it may be worth noting that they’ve scored multiple goals in all of their scrimmages and friendlies, and lost none of them.

“We've scored a lot of goals this preseason, but now it's about doing it in Champions Cup and also in the league,” said midfield veteran Cristian Roldan after Wednesday’s win over USL Championship club Louisville City, the Sounders’ final tuneup before next week’s visit to Guatemala for a Round One first-leg duel with Antigua GFC.