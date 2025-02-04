Cucho Hernández bids farewell to Columbus Crew: "Thank you for everything"

The Cucho Hernández era is over in Columbus, with the Crew officially transferring the superstar forward to LaLiga side Real Betis on Monday evening.
However, the 25-year-old Colombian international won't soon forget his goal-filled, trophy-rich time in MLS.
Cucho joined Columbus in June 2022 as a club-record signing (reportedly $10 million) from EFL Championship side Watford FC. Now, he returns to Europe for a reported club-record fee (around $16 million plus add-ons) and a sell-on percentage.
"It has been three unforgettable years," Cucho shared in a social media video. "Thank you to my teammates, the coaching staff and the fans. I will never forget your love and support.
"We’ve experienced great achievements, victories and titles, but the best part was sharing all this time with you. I will always carry you with me. Thank you for everything and farewell for now. Let’s go, Crew!
Cucho departs Columbus with the fifth-most goals (58) in club history, reaching that total in 92 matches across all competitions.
He repeatedly came up clutch, helping the Crew lift MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles. They also made the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup final.
Unsurprisingly, individual accolades followed in droves. Cucho earned back-to-back MLS Best XI selections (2023-24), was named MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 MVPs, and was dubbed a 2024 MLS All-Star. He finished as runner-up for the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, too.
But all good things end eventually, and now the Crew are tasked with replacing Cucho ahead of their 2025 MLS season opener on Feb. 22 at home against Chicago Fire FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Cucho occupied a Designated Player spot alongside midfielder Darlington Nagbe and forward Diego Rossi.