Cucho Hernández bids farewell to Columbus Crew: "Thank you for everything"

The Cucho Hernández era is over in Columbus , with the Crew officially transferring the superstar forward to LaLiga side Real Betis on Monday evening.

However, the 25-year-old Colombian international won't soon forget his goal-filled, trophy-rich time in MLS.

Cucho joined Columbus in June 2022 as a club-record signing (reportedly $10 million) from EFL Championship side Watford FC. Now, he returns to Europe for a reported club-record fee (around $16 million plus add-ons) and a sell-on percentage.

"It has been three unforgettable years," Cucho shared in a social media video. "Thank you to my teammates, the coaching staff and the fans. I will never forget your love and support.