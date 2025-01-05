LAFC transfer Omar Campos to Cruz Azul

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

LAFC have transferred left back Omar Campos to LIGA MX side Cruz Azul, the club announced Sunday.

The 22-year-old Mexican international defender departs LAFC after one season, having joined last January from Santos Laguna on a U22 Initiative deal.

Campos tallied 1g/3a in 38 matches across all competitions and helped LAFC win the 2024 US Open Cup title.

"Omar is a talented young player who contributed to some great moments at LAFC this past season, including helping us win the first Open Cup trophy in club history," said co-president & general manager John Thorrington.