LAFC transfer Omar Campos to Cruz Azul

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
LAFC have transferred left back Omar Campos to LIGA MX side Cruz Azul, the club announced Sunday.
The 22-year-old Mexican international defender departs LAFC after one season, having joined last January from Santos Laguna on a U22 Initiative deal.
Campos tallied 1g/3a in 38 matches across all competitions and helped LAFC win the 2024 US Open Cup title.
"Omar is a talented young player who contributed to some great moments at LAFC this past season, including helping us win the first Open Cup trophy in club history," said co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"After discussions with Omar and his family, we agreed that the move to Cruz Azul was the best next step for Omar and LAFC. We wish Omar and his family nothing but the best as he continues his career with Cruz Azul."
LAFC's 2025 campaign begins on Feb. 18 at the Colorado Rapids in Concacaf Champions Cup play. Their MLS slate starts on Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota United FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
