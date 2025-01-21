LAFC acquire Brazilian midfielder Igor Jesus

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have acquired midfielder Igor Jesus from Portuguese top-flight side Estrela Amadora, the club announced Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Brazilian is under contract through 2028. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.
Jesus joins LAFC following 47 appearances across boyhood side Flamengo and Estrela. He won two trophies with Flamengo.
"Igor is a player who has shown a lot of promise and progress early in his professional career, and we are confident he will be a quality player and person for the club," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
Jesus is LAFC's third new midfielder for the 2025 season, joining homegrown prospect Jude Terry and Celtic FC loanee Odin Thiago Holm.
From last year's squad, midfielders Ilie Sánchez (MLS free agency), Lewis O'Brien (loan expired) and Eduard Atuesta (loan expired) have all moved on.
The Black & Gold's 2025 campaign begins on Feb. 18 at the Colorado Rapids in Concacaf Champions Cup play. Their MLS slate starts on Feb. 22 vs. Minnesota United FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
