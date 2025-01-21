LAFC acquire Brazilian midfielder Igor Jesus

The 21-year-old Brazilian is under contract through 2028. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.

Jesus joins LAFC following 47 appearances across boyhood side Flamengo and Estrela. He won two trophies with Flamengo.

"Igor is a player who has shown a lot of promise and progress early in his professional career, and we are confident he will be a quality player and person for the club," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.