Real Salt Lake transfer midfielder Matt Crooks to Hull City

Real Salt Lake have transferred midfielder Matt Crooks to Hull City in the EFL Championship, the club announced Friday.

The 30-year-old English attacker played one season with RSL, tallying 3g/5a in 29 regular-season appearances. He joined the club last February from English second-division side Middlesbrough.

"During this past season with Real Salt Lake, Matt truly embraced our club. Helping Matt return to the comforts of home is the right thing for all parties, and we wish him nothing but the best of luck in his career," said chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid.

"Matt and his family will always be welcome at Real Salt Lake."