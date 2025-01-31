Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Stuart Armstrong to Sheffield Wednesday

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have transferred midfielder Stuart Armstrong to English second-division side Sheffield Wednesday, the club announced Friday.

The 32-year-old Scottish international joined Vancouver last September as a Designated Player. He tallied 2g/2a in 11 matches across all competitions, helping Vancouver win the 2024 Canadian Championship title and qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

With Armstrong’s exit, midfielders Ryan Gauld and Andrés Cubas are Vancouver’s remaining DPs.

"Stuart was presented with an opportunity to return to England with the goal of playing again in the Premier League," said Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster. "We are thankful to Stuart, respected his decision and wish him and his family all the best.

"We have a talented group preparing for the new season and everyone at the club believes in the objectives we set at the start of the year. We are continuing to pursue new additions and this move opens up additional possibilities to use either of the league’s roster construction models, and we will use this opportunity to decide how to get the best from all available options."

Sheffield are 10th in the EFL Championship and seeking promotion to the Premier League. Armstrong played in both competitions for Southampton FC, his last club before Vancouver.