Colorado Rapids welcome Inter Miami to Mile High: Everything to know

A club-record crowd is expected to pack Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday when the Colorado Rapids host Lionel Messi -led Inter Miami CF for a Matchday 8 contest.

Likely just one change to Colorado's starting XI from last week, with left back Jackson Travis returning from suspension.

Now, can Colorado find success at the home of the NFL's Denver Broncos? The venue seats more than 76,000 fans, and this match could feature one of the largest standalone attendances in MLS history.

Navarro has a team-high nine goal contributions (5g/4a), while USMNT midfielder Paxten Aaronson and forward Darren Yapi are other key players in the attack.

Wells' front-foot style has helped the Rapids score a Western Conference-best 19 goals thus far. See last weekend's 6-2 win over Houston Dynamo FC , a match where star striker Rafael Navarro and club debutant Kosi Thompson both netted braces.

Colorado have impressed during their first season under head coach Matt Wells, a former Tottenham Hotspur assistant who was hired in December after the club moved on from Chris Armas.

Record

3rd in the Eastern Conference

12 points, 3W-1L-3D record

What to know

Inter Miami were dealt a shock this week when news broke that head coach Javier Mascherano has departed the club for personal reasons. With sporting director Guillermo Hoyos now taking over, the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions will look to return to their winning ways.

In recent weeks, Inter Miami bowed out of the Concacaf Champions Cup against Nashville SC and settled for 2-2 draws in their first two matches at Nu Stadium.

Despite not fully kicking into gear, there's no denying how dangerous Inter Miami are in the attacking third. Messi has scored five goals in six matches, and Mexican international Germán Berterame tallied his first MLS goal in a 2-2 draw against Red Bull New York last weekend.

Who to watch

Lionel Messi: The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP has been steady as ever, scoring five goals in his first six MLS games of 2026.

The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP has been steady as ever, scoring five goals in his first six MLS games of 2026. Germán Berterame: Inter Miami's prized offseason arrival got off the mark with his first MLS goal last weekend. Could that open the floodgates for the Mexican international No. 9?

Inter Miami's prized offseason arrival got off the mark with his first MLS goal last weekend. Could that open the floodgates for the Mexican international No. 9? Rodrigo De Paul: Messi's Argentine international teammate is in his first full season with the Herons after being acquired on loan from Atlético Madrid last July.

Messi's Argentine international teammate is in his first full season with the Herons after being acquired on loan from Atlético Madrid last July. Sergio Reguilón: Due to injuries, the former Tottenham Hotspur left back has been limited to two games in his first MLS season. Does his workload continue to increase?

Due to injuries, the former Tottenham Hotspur left back has been limited to two games in his first MLS season. Does his workload continue to increase? Dayne St. Clair: The reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year hopes to secure the starting job with Canada at the 2026 World Cup.

Predicted XI