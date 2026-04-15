Colorado Rapids welcome Inter Miami to Mile High: Everything to know

A club-record crowd is expected to pack Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday when the Colorado Rapids host Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF for a Matchday 8 contest.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, April 18 | 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT
Where
- Empower Field at Mile High | Denver, Colorado
Record
- 6th in the Western Conference
- 12 points, 4W-3L-0D
What to know
Colorado have impressed during their first season under head coach Matt Wells, a former Tottenham Hotspur assistant who was hired in December after the club moved on from Chris Armas.
Wells' front-foot style has helped the Rapids score a Western Conference-best 19 goals thus far. See last weekend's 6-2 win over Houston Dynamo FC, a match where star striker Rafael Navarro and club debutant Kosi Thompson both netted braces.
Navarro has a team-high nine goal contributions (5g/4a), while USMNT midfielder Paxten Aaronson and forward Darren Yapi are other key players in the attack.
Now, can Colorado find success at the home of the NFL's Denver Broncos? The venue seats more than 76,000 fans, and this match could feature one of the largest standalone attendances in MLS history.
Who to watch
- Rafael Navarro: The Brazilian No. 9 is producing at an elite clip and is the reigning MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA.
- Paxten Aaronson: The Philadelphia Union homegrown was brought in last summer as the club's new centerpiece No. 10. He arrived from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt for reportedly up to $8.5 million.
- Georgi Minoungou: The Rapids acquired the Burkina Faso international winger in a trade with Seattle late last month. The early returns have been promising, as Minoungou logged his first club assist in last weekend's emphatic win over Houston.
- Darren Yapi: The homegrown forward and US youth international is coming into his own. Yapi has scored 10 MLS goals since the start of 2025.
- Lucas Herrington: The 18-year-old center back and rising Australian international could feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.
Predicted XI
Likely just one change to Colorado's starting XI from last week, with left back Jackson Travis returning from suspension.
Record
- 3rd in the Eastern Conference
- 12 points, 3W-1L-3D record
What to know
Inter Miami were dealt a shock this week when news broke that head coach Javier Mascherano has departed the club for personal reasons. With sporting director Guillermo Hoyos now taking over, the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions will look to return to their winning ways.
In recent weeks, Inter Miami bowed out of the Concacaf Champions Cup against Nashville SC and settled for 2-2 draws in their first two matches at Nu Stadium.
Despite not fully kicking into gear, there's no denying how dangerous Inter Miami are in the attacking third. Messi has scored five goals in six matches, and Mexican international Germán Berterame tallied his first MLS goal in a 2-2 draw against Red Bull New York last weekend.
Who to watch
- Lionel Messi: The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP has been steady as ever, scoring five goals in his first six MLS games of 2026.
- Germán Berterame: Inter Miami's prized offseason arrival got off the mark with his first MLS goal last weekend. Could that open the floodgates for the Mexican international No. 9?
- Rodrigo De Paul: Messi's Argentine international teammate is in his first full season with the Herons after being acquired on loan from Atlético Madrid last July.
- Sergio Reguilón: Due to injuries, the former Tottenham Hotspur left back has been limited to two games in his first MLS season. Does his workload continue to increase?
- Dayne St. Clair: The reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year hopes to secure the starting job with Canada at the 2026 World Cup.
Predicted XI
While there's the unknown caveat of a new head coach, we don't anticipate many changes for Miami – outside of Micael and Gonzalo Luján partnering at center back.
How will Inter Miami respond in their first match since Mascherano's surprise departure? We'll find out against a Colorado side raring to put on a show for their 30th-anniversary celebration match.