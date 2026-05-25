Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami's last game before World Cup

Lionel Messi left Inter Miami CF 's final match ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with muscular "fatigue" and "to avoid risks," according to interim coach Guillermo Hoyos.

While Messi hasn't formally declared he'll participate in his record sixth World Cup, he's expected to captain Lionel Scaloni's side this summer alongside Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul .

Nonetheless, Argentine and global soccer fans will track Messi's status with bated breath. Just over three weeks remain until their World Cup opener on June 16 vs. Algeria.

Upon leaving the rain-soaked pitch, Messi immediately went down the tunnel at Nu Stadium. Although Hoyos didn't have a formal update post-game, he cautioned against worries of a serious injury.

The Argentine superstar exited in the 73rd minute of Miami's 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Union on Sunday, signaling to the bench before being removed for Mateo Silvetti .

Argentina enter this summer's World Cup as defending champions. They'll compete in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria (June 22) and Jordan (June 27).

At the expanded 48-team World Cup, the top two teams per group advance to the knockout rounds – as do the top eight third-place finishers.

Argentina are three-time World Cup champions, and Messi has a program-best 116 goals in 198 caps. He led them to the trophy at Qatar 2022, which ended with an epic penalty-shootout victory over France.

Ahead of the World Cup, Messi has been on an incredible run of form for the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions. He's provided a league-best 20 goal contributions (12g/8a) in 14 matches.