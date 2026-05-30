Canada vs. Uzbekistan: How to watch, stream pre-World Cup friendly

Canada begin final preparations for co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Monday's friendly vs. Uzbekistan in Edmonton.

After facing Uzbekistan, head coach Jesse Marsch's team will play Ireland in Montréal on June 5.

This is Canada's first of two exhibitions ahead of their World Cup Group B opener vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto.

FIFA World Ranking: 30

30 Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)

Canada have blossomed into a Concacaf force under head coach Jesse Marsch, who just signed an extension through the 2030 World Cup.

Now, they'll look to navigate a challenging Group B as co-hosts of this summer's World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico.

Before facing Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland and Qatar on home soil, two pre-tournament friendlies will give Marsch answers around his 26-man World Cup team.