Canada vs. Uzbekistan: How to watch, stream pre-World Cup friendly

Canada begin final preparations for co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Monday's friendly vs. Uzbekistan in Edmonton.
How to watch & stream
- TSN, RDS, OneSoccer
When
- Monday, June 1 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Commonwealth Stadium | Edmonton, Alberta
This is Canada's first of two exhibitions ahead of their World Cup Group B opener vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto.
After facing Uzbekistan, head coach Jesse Marsch's team will play Ireland in Montréal on June 5.
- FIFA World Ranking: 30
- Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)
Canada have blossomed into a Concacaf force under head coach Jesse Marsch, who just signed an extension through the 2030 World Cup.
Now, they'll look to navigate a challenging Group B as co-hosts of this summer's World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico.
Before facing Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland and Qatar on home soil, two pre-tournament friendlies will give Marsch answers around his 26-man World Cup team.
Namely, how fit are Alphonso Davies and Moïse Bombito? Will Maxime Crépeau or Dayne St. Clair be the starting goalkeeper? How do they get the most out of Jonathan David and Stephen Eustáquio?
- FIFA World Ranking: 50
- Confederation: AFC (Asia)
Uzbekistan will make history this summer by competing at their first-ever World Cup. They're drawn into Group K alongside Colombia, DR Congo and Portugal.
Most of their squad competes in the Uzbekistan Super League, the country's domestic first division. But there are some standouts abroad, too.
Abdukodir Khusanov features prominently for English Premier League side Manchester City, and all-time leading scorer Eldor Shomurodov was at AS Roma in Italy's Serie A before joining İstanbul Başakşehir in Turkey's Süper Lig.
Uzbekistan are coached by Fabio Cannavaro, a legendary Italian defender during his playing career. Cannavaro won the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and he competed at club level for the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid.