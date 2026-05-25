Columbus Crew "of old" soar into World Cup break

Now that's more like it.

"It kind of felt like the Crew of old, in my opinion, like we dominated the games, created a lot of chances, dominated possession."

"We were comfortable, we were flowing in our movements," Crew attacker and USMNT World Cup hopeful Max Arfsten said afterwards. "We dominated and controlled the game, the entire game, in my opinion.

The result marked their second straight victory under interim coach Laurent Courtois across all competitions, and helped steady the ship heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

The Columbus Crew rediscovered their groove in Matchday 15's Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, cruising to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

What a counter from the @ColumbusCrew ! 🌬️ Diego Rossi to Mohamed Farsi to Sekou Bangoura for his first MLS goal. pic.twitter.com/0z8qkOGJVv

"You can tell even the fans, we can tell the atmosphere, they really enjoy too. I think that was a good job the coach put on us. Just joy, play free and enjoy."

"Fluidity, joy," said Crew defender Steven Moreira , who will represent Cape Verde at the World Cup.

The change has paid dividends, with Columbus reaching the US Open Cup semifinals midweek before goals from Sekou Bangoura and Diego Rossi ensured three points vs. Atlanta.

Courtois took charge last weekend after the club relieved Henrik Rydström of his duties. It was a swift decision, as the Swedish coach, hired during the offseason to replace Wilfried Nancy , oversaw just 14 league games.

What a finish from Diego Rossi 💥 @ColumbusCrew makes it a 2-0 lead over Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/OiswUdxdxL

Familiar face

Time will tell if Courtois remains Columbus' head coach long-term. The club has plenty of time to decide, too, as the World Cup pause means their next match is July 22 vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).

But the Frenchman's organizational familiarity is undoubtedly a bonus. The former CF Montréal manager previously led Columbus' MLS NEXT Pro team and worked in the club's academy, before returning as an assistant coach in January.

And so far, Courtois is instilling confidence in the Crew's players.

"Everybody in the locker room likes how he coaches and how he is as a human being," said defender Mohamed Farsi.