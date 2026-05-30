FC Dallas defender Herman Johansson makes Sweden's 2026 World Cup roster

FC Dallas defender Herman Johansson has made Sweden's 2026 FIFA World Cup roster, getting called up as an injury replacement for Emil Holm.
Sweden qualified via the UEFA playoffs, booking their 13th all-time appearance after missing out on the 2022 World Cup.
Led by former English Premier League manager Graham Potter, Sweden's roster also includes Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres and Liverpool striker Alexander Isak.
Sweden schedule: Group F
- June 14: Sweden vs. Tunisia, 10 pm ET | Monterrey, Mexico
- June 20: Sweden vs. Netherlands, 1 pm ET | Houston, Texas
- June 25: Sweden vs. Japan, 7 pm ET | Dallas, Texas
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
- Caps: 2
- Goals: 0
After breaking into the Swedish national team during 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Johansson will represent his country at a major tournament for the first time this summer.
Johansson moved stateside with FC Dallas in December 2025. He has since provided 0g/2a in 14 matches.
Dallas acquired Johansson after he helped Mjällby AIF win the 2025 Allsvenskan title.