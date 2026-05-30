Jacob Shaffelburg: World Cup profile | Canada & LAFC winger

Meet Jacob Shaffelburg.
The high-flying winger will look to hit opponents in transition for Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Shaffelburg is one of four MLS midfielders on the CanMNT roster, alongside Stephen Eustáquio (LAFC), Mathieu Choinière (LAFC) and Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC).
- Age: 26
- Hometown: Kentville, Nova Scotia
MLS background
At just 26 years old, Shaffelburg has already racked up significant MLS experience.
He began his career as a Toronto FC homegrown, then was traded to Nashville SC ahead of the 2023 season. Last year, Shaffelburg helped Nashville win their first-ever trophy with the 2025 US Open Cup.
Ahead of the 2026 campaign, LAFC acquired the dynamic attacker. He missed the start of the season due to injury, though he recently returned to action.
Part of a larger Canadian contingent in Los Angeles under new head coach Marc Dos Santos, Shaffelburg plays with compatriots Eustáquio, Choinière, Ryan Raposo and Thomas Hasal.
Awards & stats
- 14g/15a in 135 MLS appearances
- 2020 Canadian Championship winner
- 2025 US Open Cup champion
International experience
- Caps: 31
- Goals: 6
Originally debuting in January 2020, Shaffelburg became a prominent piece of Canada's national team beginning with the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.
He subsequently appeared in every match for his country at the 2024 Copa América, 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Shaffelburg is headed to his first World Cup this summer.
World Cup schedule
Canada are in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.
- June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario
- June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
World Cup history
Canada have made two previous World Cup appearances (1986, 2022), exiting at the group stage without a point in each edition.
How Canada qualified
Canada earned automatic qualification as one of three tournament co-hosts, alongside Mexico and the United States.