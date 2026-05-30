Jacob Shaffelburg: World Cup profile | Canada & LAFC winger

The high-flying winger will look to hit opponents in transition for Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Part of a larger Canadian contingent in Los Angeles under new head coach Marc Dos Santos, Shaffelburg plays with compatriots Eustáquio, Choinière, Ryan Raposo and Thomas Hasal .

Ahead of the 2026 campaign, LAFC acquired the dynamic attacker. He missed the start of the season due to injury, though he recently returned to action.

He began his career as a Toronto FC homegrown, then was traded to Nashville SC ahead of the 2023 season. Last year, Shaffelburg helped Nashville win their first-ever trophy with the 2025 US Open Cup .

At just 26 years old, Shaffelburg has already racked up significant MLS experience.

Shaffelburg is headed to his first World Cup this summer.

He subsequently appeared in every match for his country at the 2024 Copa América, 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Originally debuting in January 2020, Shaffelburg became a prominent piece of Canada's national team beginning with the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup .

Ready for the world stage 🌎 Eight MLS players are World Cup bound with @CANMNT_Official . 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/onREaVud4x

World Cup schedule

Canada are in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.

June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario

Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

World Cup history

Canada have made two previous World Cup appearances (1986, 2022), exiting at the group stage without a point in each edition.

How Canada qualified