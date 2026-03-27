Colorado Rapids acquire Georgi Minoungou from Seattle Sounders

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

COL receive: Georgi Minoungou

Georgi Minoungou SEA receive: $2 million GAM, sell-on %

In exchange for the 23-year-old Burkina Faso international, Seattle receive $2 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) split evenly across the next two seasons. They also retain a sell-on percentage.

"We are grateful for Georgi and all that he has brought to our organization since he joined Tacoma Defiance in 2022," said Sounders general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel. "We are proud of how he has developed and moved up the pathway within our system and wish him all the best with Colorado."

Minougou posted 3g/7a in 53 appearances across all competitions since joining Seattle in August 2024 from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Tacoma Defiance. He helped lead the club to the Leagues Cup 2025 title last year.

Internationally, Minougou has one goal in eight caps for Burkina Faso. He featured in every match during the Stallions' run to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.

"We are excited to welcome Georgi to the club," said Rapids sporting director Fran Taylor. "He’s an explosive winger who brings the ability to consistently win 1v1 situations. There are few players like him in MLS, and we believe he’s a strong fit for how we want to play."

Colorado are seeking a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in their first season under new head coach Matt Wells.

Seattle have qualified for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals in their 10th full season under head coach Brian Schmetzer, the longest active manager in MLS.