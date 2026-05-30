Charlotte FC's Tim Ream named USMNT captain for 2026 World Cup

Tim Ream will captain the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, head coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed before the Yanks face Senegal in their penultimate test before the tournament begins next month across North America.
“I am so grateful that he's with us, because he was a great captain, not only on the field, if not maybe more important off the field,” the Argentine boss remarked of the Charlotte FC center back, whose club's home, Bank of America Stadium, will host Sunday’s friendly (3:30 pm ET | TBS, HBO Max, Telemundo, Universo, Peacock).
“He has the experience, he has the capacity to be the leader that we want, the positive leader, acting and reflecting on the field and off the field.”
True to form, in the very next breath, ‘Poch’ emphasized that even this title doesn't automatically confer playing time, reiterating a favorite talking point of his tenure.
“It's important for us to translate to you and translate to everyone that, playing or no playing, he is the captain,” Pochettino added.
“It's not [that] now he's the captain, he’s going to be sure on the starting 11, eh? It doesn't mean that. But importantly always [he] is going to be, with armband or without armband. He's the captain, and he's a great, great guy.”
Reams of respect
While no great surprise – no player has worn the armband more often during Pochettino’s tenure – it’s a moving tribute to the veteran defender’s resilience and reliability, and the respect he’s earned from peers and staff.
Teammates had already jokingly dubbed Ream ‘grandpa’ at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, an event at which he was perceived to have defied the odds by becoming a USMNT protagonist in his first World Cup at age 34. Four years later, with his 39th birthday just a few months away, he’s in essence a black swan.
Should Ream take the pitch – and he remains a strong candidate to start – he would break the record, set by the late, great Fernando Clavijo in 1994, for the oldest World Cup player in USMNT history.
“This is more than a dream come true. I've done everything possible to be a part of this group, to help this group along, and I'm just really, really grateful to be sitting here,” said Ream in brief remarks at the start of Saturday's press conference.
“At the same time, it's not going to change what I do or who I am, and how I help the group. So, thank you. It's the highest honor for me in this group, with this group for the World Cup, and I'm not going to take that for granted.”
Chris Richards injury update
Saturday’s other major news item: A modest update on center back Chris Richards.
The FC Dallas product was the last player to join training camp at U.S. Soccer’s new National Training Center near Atlanta, due to his involvement in the UEFA Conference League final with Crystal Palace on Wednesday, a 1-0 win for the Londoners over Rayo Vallecano in which Richards dressed, but did not play as he nurses an ankle injury.
Given all that, no one expected Richard to figure in Sunday’s match vs. Senegal, and Pochettino confirmed the Alabama native will stay in Georgia to focus on his rehab work.
But the coach confessed he, like everyone else, will have to wait and see if Richards can heal in time to anchor the Yanks’ back line at the World Cup.
“He needs to keep doing his rehab, and I think it's much better to stay here and plan to train and reevaluate next week how he is,” Pochettino said of Richards.
“I was asking from yesterday,” added the Argentine, “100 times: What do you think? What do you think, which information we have? ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait.’ The answer was wait, wait, wait, wait. Yes, it's too early. We need to see. The next few days are going to be key to see the possibility to be ready or not for the World Cup.”
Stern test
Whoever takes the field in Yanks colors at ‘The Bank’ will face a stern test.
One of Africa’s elite sides, Senegal won the 2025 African Cup of Nations in style over the winter, though some – most importantly CAF, the continental confederation – later adjudged the Lions of Teranga to have forfeited that title by briefly walking off the pitch during their contentious, supremely dramatic cup final vs. Morocco.
Smooth, clever, rangy, Senegal are packed with talents starring at powerhouse clubs, and Pochettino believes they’re a real threat to win it all this summer.
“Senegal is one of the best teams. In the final of the game in Morocco, I don't know if to say it was a champion, or a different champion or no champion,” Pochettino said, prompting chuckles among the press pack, “but the quality is amazing.
"It's going to be nice, because we are going to meet [Idrissa] Gana Gueye, Nico Jackson, Sadio Mané, different players that we know very well, we coached in different clubs.
“It's a fantastic team. It's, for me, one of the contenders from Africa. They are going to be one of the contenders of the FIFA World Cup, I have no doubt, because of the capacity and the quality of the players.”