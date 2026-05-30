Charlotte FC's Tim Ream named USMNT captain for 2026 World Cup

Tim Ream will captain the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , head coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed before the Yanks face Senegal in their penultimate test before the tournament begins next month across North America.

“It's not [that] now he's the captain, he’s going to be sure on the starting 11, eh? It doesn't mean that. But importantly always [he] is going to be, with armband or without armband. He's the captain, and he's a great, great guy.”

“It's important for us to translate to you and translate to everyone that, playing or no playing, he is the captain,” Pochettino added.

True to form, in the very next breath, ‘Poch’ emphasized that even this title doesn't automatically confer playing time, reiterating a favorite talking point of his tenure.

“He has the experience, he has the capacity to be the leader that we want, the positive leader, acting and reflecting on the field and off the field.”

“I am so grateful that he's with us, because he was a great captain, not only on the field, if not maybe more important off the field,” the Argentine boss remarked of the Charlotte FC center back, whose club's home, Bank of America Stadium, will host Sunday’s friendly (3:30 pm ET | TBS, HBO Max, Telemundo, Universo, Peacock).

“At the same time, it's not going to change what I do or who I am, and how I help the group. So, thank you. It's the highest honor for me in this group, with this group for the World Cup, and I'm not going to take that for granted.”

“This is more than a dream come true. I've done everything possible to be a part of this group, to help this group along, and I'm just really, really grateful to be sitting here,” said Ream in brief remarks at the start of Saturday's press conference.

Should Ream take the pitch – and he remains a strong candidate to start – he would break the record, set by the late, great Fernando Clavijo in 1994, for the oldest World Cup player in USMNT history.

Teammates had already jokingly dubbed Ream ‘grandpa’ at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, an event at which he was perceived to have defied the odds by becoming a USMNT protagonist in his first World Cup at age 34. Four years later, with his 39th birthday just a few months away, he’s in essence a black swan.

While no great surprise – no player has worn the armband more often during Pochettino’s tenure – it’s a moving tribute to the veteran defender’s resilience and reliability, and the respect he’s earned from peers and staff.

Chris Richards injury update

Saturday’s other major news item: A modest update on center back Chris Richards.

The FC Dallas product was the last player to join training camp at U.S. Soccer’s new National Training Center near Atlanta, due to his involvement in the UEFA Conference League final with Crystal Palace on Wednesday, a 1-0 win for the Londoners over Rayo Vallecano in which Richards dressed, but did not play as he nurses an ankle injury.

Given all that, no one expected Richard to figure in Sunday’s match vs. Senegal, and Pochettino confirmed the Alabama native will stay in Georgia to focus on his rehab work.

But the coach confessed he, like everyone else, will have to wait and see if Richards can heal in time to anchor the Yanks’ back line at the World Cup.

“He needs to keep doing his rehab, and I think it's much better to stay here and plan to train and reevaluate next week how he is,” Pochettino said of Richards.