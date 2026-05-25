Inter Miami overcome Philadelphia Union in WILD 10-goal game

MLS After Dark came early on Sunday night, as Inter Miami CF erupted for a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Union in an electrifying game at Nu Stadium.

The back-and-forth thriller started with eight first-half goals, then calmed down with two second-half strikes from the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions to seal their second win at their new ground.

The combined 10 goals tied for the second-most in an MLS match, only surpassed by the LA Galaxy 's 7-4 win over the Colorado Rapids in May 1998 (11 total).

Don't blink

Miami fans could have been forgiven for expecting a simpler match against Philadelphia. The 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield champions have struggled this year and are last in the overall table with just seven points (1W-10L-4D).

But Bradley Carnell's side showed no fear when traveling to South Florida, as Milan Iloski netted a hat trick and Bruno Damiani punched home a near-range finish – all before halftime.

The Herons had to overcome an early 2-0 hole, and ultimately rattled off a Luis Suárez hat trick, a Germán Berterame brace and a late insurance strike by Rodrigo De Paul.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, Miami are now two points behind Supporters' Shield leaders Nashville SC and have scored a league-best 39 goals.