Colorado Rapids: Rafael Navarro named Player of the Matchday

Rafael Navarro led the Colorado Rapids to a historic Matchday 7 result to claim the MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA award.

The 25-year-old Brazilian striker highlights a Rapids side whose 19 goals are tied with Vancouver Whitecaps FC for most in MLS, with a league-high 12 of those coming in the second half.

Navarro recorded three goal contributions for the second time in three games to reach a joint-MLS best nine goal contributions (5g/4a) on the season. His five goals are tied for fourth, while his four assists are tied for fifth.

In the process, Colorado tied the club record for most goals in a regular-season MLS game - previously set in a 6-3 defeat of CF Montréal in August 2019.

This is Navarro's second MLS Player of the Matchday recognition, following Matchday 29 of 2025. He's the first Rapids player to earn the award in back-to-back seasons since Omar Cummings (2009-10).

Colorado enter the 2026 US Open Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday when hosting USL League One side Union Omaha. They return to league action on Saturday for a marquee Matchday 8 showdown against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF at Empower Field at Mile High (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV).