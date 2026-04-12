Germán Berterame opens Inter Miami account as World Cup approaches

Germán Berterame is officially off the mark.
The Mexican international striker scored his first Inter Miami CF goal in a 2-2 draw with Red Bull New York on Saturday evening, ending an eight-match scoreless streak (all competitions) with his new club.
Berterame reacted quickest to a loose ball in the 55th minute, sweeping home from near the penalty spot after Lionel Messi dribbled forward.
That briefly put Miami ahead, though they ultimately settled for a second consecutive draw to begin life at Nu Stadium.
Big expectations
Miami acquired Berterame in January from LIGA MX side CF Monterrey, reportedly via a $15 million transfer fee.
Alongside Argentine internationals Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, he occupies a Designated Player roster spot for the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.
Yet Berterame struggled in front of goal to begin his Miami career, after contributing 68g/15a in 153 appearances for Monterrey and enjoying strong performances in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
But sometimes all it takes is one goal to unlock a striker, a phenomenon Miami hope unfolds as they travel for back-to-back road games against the Colorado Rapids (April 18) and Real Salt Lake (April 22).
World Cup chances
This goal is crucial for Berterame's international prospects as well, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup just two months away.
The Argentine-born striker has earned regular call-ups under head coach Javier Aguirre since switching his international allegiance, and could represent the co-hosts when they begin the World Cup on June 11 vs. South Africa.
Health permitting, Berterame may join Fulham FC's Raúl Jiménez and AC Milan's Santiago Giménez as No. 9s on El Tri's World Cup roster.