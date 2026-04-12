Germán Berterame opens Inter Miami account as World Cup approaches

Germán Berterame is officially off the mark.

That briefly put Miami ahead, though they ultimately settled for a second consecutive draw to begin life at Nu Stadium.

Berterame reacted quickest to a loose ball in the 55th minute, sweeping home from near the penalty spot after Lionel Messi dribbled forward.

The Mexican international striker scored his first Inter Miami CF goal in a 2-2 draw with Red Bull New York on Saturday evening, ending an eight-match scoreless streak (all competitions) with his new club.

Germán Berterame strikes for his first @InterMiamiCF goal 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/jNbA3wtij3

Big expectations

Miami acquired Berterame in January from LIGA MX side CF Monterrey, reportedly via a $15 million transfer fee.

Alongside Argentine internationals Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, he occupies a Designated Player roster spot for the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.

Yet Berterame struggled in front of goal to begin his Miami career, after contributing 68g/15a in 153 appearances for Monterrey and enjoying strong performances in the Concacaf Champions Cup.