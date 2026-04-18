Colorado Rapids vs. Inter Miami draws historic attendance to Mile High

Only the 82,110 fans in attendance for the July 4, 2023 El Tráfico between LA Galaxy and LAFC at the Rose Bowl have beaten that figure.

Colorado's 30th Anniversary Match was moved from Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to Empower Field at Mile High, home of the NFL's Denver Broncos, and supporters came out in unprecedented numbers to witness Miami's 3-2 win .

The Colorado Rapids welcomed 75,824 fans for Saturday's Matchday 8 visit from Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF , marking the second-highest single-game attendance in MLS history .

This summer's tournament will unfold at 16 stadiums , including five that are home to Major League Soccer clubs.

All three took place at special venues as momentum builds in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

It also continued a trend of historic crowds this year. Three of MLS's top-10 all-time attendances have come in 2026:

Saturday’s showing bettered the Rapids' previous record of 61,202 fans who watched Colorado face Chicago Fire FC on July 4, 2002.

Messi factor

Big crowds have followed Inter Miami since Messi joined the club in July 2023.

The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP has helped set record crowds in Chicago, Columbus, New England and Kansas City, among others, in recent years.

It's been more of the same in 2026, with Messi helping to fuel historic turnouts for LAFC, D.C. United and, most recently, Colorado.