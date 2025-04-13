Chicago Fire set attendance record as Inter Miami visit Soldier Field

Their previous record was set in October 2023, when Chicago beat Miami 4-1 in front of 62,124 fans.

The Fire welcomed 62,358 fans to Soldier Field on Sunday night for a 0-0 draw against Lionel Messi and the Herons.

For the second time in three seasons, Chicago Fire FC broke their club attendance record when hosting Inter Miami CF .

The Fire are in their first season under ex-US men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter, looking to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

While he was held scoreless by Miami, Chicago striker Hugo Cuypers has a team-best five goals. He is tied for third in the early MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

"It's nice to see this stadium filled up," Berhalter said postgame. "I think both teams put on a good effort and a good show for the fans."