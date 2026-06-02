Jayden Nelson scores his way into Canada's World Cup picture

International friendly and all, Jayden Nelson may have clinched a 2026 FIFA World Cup call-up with his goal on Monday.

The Austin FC winger made the most of his opportunity off the bench for Canada , rounding out a 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan at rainy Commonwealth Stadium in their penultimate tune-up match ahead of co-hosting this summer’s tournament.

Jayden Nelson with the exclamation point for @CANMNT_Official ❗️ pic.twitter.com/HasRnpZYZX

However, his 91st-minute strike could potentially help him crack the CanMNT’s final squad as an injury replacement for midfielder Marcelo Flores. The Tigres UANL midfielder tore his ACL in Saturday's Concacaf Champions Cup final loss to LIGA MX rivals Deportivo Toluca.

Nelson, who didn’t make head coach Jesse Marsch’s 26-man roster , is nonetheless helping Les Rogues prepare in the lead-up to their Group A opener on June 12 against Bosnia & Herzegovina at Toronto FC ’s BMO Field.

Jesse Marsch discusses some of the decisions he has to make ahead of the #FIFAWorldCup Notes that he was impressed by Jayden Nelson and Ralph Priso. pic.twitter.com/NKi1r9Fb7N

Priso impresses

Nelson wasn't the only potential injury replacement who looked sharp on Monday.

Former Vancouver Whitecaps FC teammate Ralph Priso also stood out with an impressive display at left back, despite normally playing center back at his club.

"I thought that both Ralph and Jayden delivered very good performances," Marsch told reporters post-match. "So that was good for them for sure.

"But in general I think we have a really good squad, like a really good team, and we're excited."