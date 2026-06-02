USMNT cheat sheet: Everything to know for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Whatever the case, we’ve got you covered with some essential information about the US men’s national team, who begin their World Cup journey on June 12 in Los Angeles.

You might be new here (welcome!), or perhaps you’re back, brushing up on the basics as you wade into ‘the beautiful game’ again.

Amid all the soccer fever, no one dares to dream quite as boldly as the host nations, which in this case means co-hosts Canada , Mexico and the United States .

After nearly a decade of preparation, anticipation and occasional consternation, the world’s largest and most beloved sporting event – expanded from the typical 32 countries to 48 – will unfold across North America from June 11 to July 19.

Finish third and advance, and they’ll have to travel a lot further, to one of three potential cities, and face a group winner – in other words, most likely a much tougher opponent.

Finish second, and they'll duel the runner-up from Group G (Belgium, Egypt, Iran or New Zealand) in Dallas on July 3.

If the USMNT win Group D, they'll stay in California for the Round of 32, meeting another group's third-place finisher in the San Francisco Bay Area on July 1.

In general, a better group-stage finish is supposed to earn you a more manageable path through the knockouts, though the bracket often serves up surprises.

The first- and second-placed finishers advance to the 32-team knockout stages, while the top eight third-place teams can still advance depending on how they stack up to third-place finishers in other groups, based on points, goal differential, goals scored, etc.

The United States are in Group D, alongside Türkiye, Australia and Paraguay. All three teams are in the top 40 of the FIFA World Rankings and play each other once. Three points are awarded for a win, one point for a draw, and zero points for a loss.

With two games in SoCal, the USMNT will set up their base camp at Orange County Great Park in Irvine, California, about an hour down the road from the stadium.

The USMNT open group play vs. Paraguay on Friday, June 12, the second day of the tournament (9 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

A look at the @USMNT 's all-time record against their FIFA World Cup group stage opponents 🇺🇸 Which nation is going to win the group? 👀 pic.twitter.com/t3Fs268r2m

While Pochettino's contract expires after the World Cup and he’s already been linked to some high-profile European club openings, he’s repeatedly left open the possibility of agreeing to a new deal and remaining in charge for a longer stint.

This is the first national-team job of Pochettino's managerial career, though to most observers, he’s nevertheless the most accomplished coach in USMNT history.

Pochettino has led several of Europe’s biggest clubs, including PSG, Chelsea and most memorably, Tottenham Hotspur, who he guided to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

He took the reins in September 2024 after his predecessor Gregg Berhalter (now the director of football and head coach at Chicago Fire FC ) was dismissed following a subpar showing at the 2024 Copa América , also held on American soil.

The Yanks are led by Mauricio Pochettino, a charismatic Argentine widely known simply as ‘Poch’ who carries an extensive résumé as both a player – where he represented his country at the 2002 World Cup and starred for the likes of Newell's Old Boys, Espanyol and Paris Saint-Germain in Argentina, Spain and France – and a manager.

Key players

If you’ve watched any television or streaming broadcast lately, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the face of Christian Pulisic, the most accomplished player in the current USMNT pool and quite possibly the best the country has ever produced.

Widely dubbed ‘Captain America’ despite the inconvenient fact that Tim Ream and Tyler Adams have worn the armband for most of the past five years, Pulisic is a creative attacker who can set teammates up for shots or finish chances himself. A soft-spoken native of Hershey, Pennsylvania who presently stars for Italian powerhouse AC Milan, he most often works down the left channel, but is apt to roam in search of space and touches on the ball.

Also key is Weston McKennie, a product of FC Dallas’ youth academy who moved to German club Schalke 04 as a teenager and soon turned heads with his industry, quality and versatility in central midfield. He earned a big move to Juventus, one of Milan’s chief rivals in Serie A, in 2020 and remains there today, having repeatedly won over club decision-makers who time and again wrote him off as surplus to requirements, only to be proven wrong. Quirky, energetic, and endearing, ‘Wes’ is the spiritual heart of the USMNT.