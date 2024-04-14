Historic crowd! 72k+ attend Sporting KC vs. Inter Miami at Arrowhead Stadium

The Lionel Messi effect was on full display Saturday evening, helping draw 72,610 fans to Arrowhead Stadium for Inter Miami CF 's 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City – the fourth-largest standalone crowd in MLS history.

The league record for single-game attendance? That was established last year, when 82,110 fans attended the LA Galaxy 's July 4th win over El Tráfico rivals LAFC at the Rose Bowl.

The Argentine legend first assisted Diego Gómez 's equalizer that canceled out Erik Thommy 's opener, before giving the Herons the 2-1 lead with a 51st-minute stunner. Luis Suárez added the second-half winner, ending Inter Miami's five-game winless streak across all competitions.

True to form, Messi more than lived up to his superstar billing on Matchday 9.

Saturday's contest established Sporting KC's new club attendance record, topping the previous mark of 52,424. That was set at Arrowhead Stadium in a friendly against Premier League side Manchester United on July 25, 2010.

The cross-conference match also made Missouri soccer history, smashing the state's previous soccer attendance record of 54,184 from a Real Madrid-Inter Milan international club friendly in 2013.