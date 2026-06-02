Canada vs. Ireland: How to watch, stream World Cup prep match

Canada conclude preparations for co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Friday's friendly vs. Ireland in Montréal.

This will be Canada's final exhibition match ahead of their Group B opener vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto.

Les Rouges are looking to build on Monday's 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan in Edmonton.

Les Rouges are coming off a 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan, courtesy of second-half goals from Toronto FC captain Jonathan Osorio and Austin FC winger Jayden Nelson . The latter is looking to crack the CanMNT's World Cup squad as an injury replacement for Tigres UANL midfielder Marcelo Flores, who recently tore his ACL.

Led by head coach Jesse Marsch, who recently signed a contract extension through the 2030 World Cup, Canada have developed into one of Concacaf's top sides.

Representing Canada at the World Cup on home soil 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/TkoNocIkJr

FIFA World Ranking: 59

59 Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

Despite failing to qualify for this summer's World Cup, Ireland will provide a tough test with plenty of talent throughout their squad.

The Boys in Green boast English Premier League experience in defense, led by captain Nathan Collins (Brentford) and Everton's Seamus Coleman, fresh off his 80th cap.

In attack, striker Troy Parrott is coming off a career year with Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, recording 31g/12a in 48 games across all competitions last season.