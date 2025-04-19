Columbus Crew set attendance record against Inter Miami 

Saturday's marquee battle of the unbeatens between the Columbus Crew and Inter Miami CF made for a historic day at Huntington Bank Field.

It shattered the club's previous record of 31,550 - set in a 2-0 win over the New York/New Jersey MetroStars at Ohio Stadium during the inaugural 1996 MLS season.

The Crew welcomed 60,614 fans to watch them host Lionel Messi and the Herons at the home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns, two hours north of Columbus's Lower.com Field, to set a new club attendance record.

A Massive Milestone 🏟️ Thank you to the 60,614 supporters who helped us set a new home attendance record. It is also the highest non-NFL attendance at Huntington Bank Field. This one is for all of Ohio 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/qt15U64dvr

It's the second time in as many weeks that an MLS club has reached record attendance against Miami. Chicago Fire FC played to a scoreless draw in front of a club-high 62,358 fans at Soldier Field during Matchday 8.

However, the Crew were left empty-handed and suffered their first defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss that was decided on Benjamin Cremaschi's 30th-minute header.