DC United draw historic crowd for Lionel Messi & Inter Miami visit

Wherever Lionel Messi goes with Inter Miami CF , historic crowds tend to show up.

United shipped to Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium - home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens - to accommodate Messi & Co.’s visit. The Herons delivered as advertised, earning a 2-1 victory , with the legendary Argentine No. 10 scoring the game-winning goal.

It also ranked as a top-10 all-time standalone crowd in Major League Soccer history.

Saturday’s memorable turnout topped D.C.’s previous home attendance record of 57,431 fans that witnessed the club’s 1997 MLS Cup triumph over the Colorado Rapids at RFK Stadium.

Messi and the Herons’ Matchday 3 visit to D.C. United drew 72,026 fans to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore for a new Black-and-Red home attendance record .

Big crowds have been the norm for Inter Miami road games since Messi’s blockbuster 2023 arrival. The two-time reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP helped draw 72,610 fans to Arrowhead Stadium for IMCF's 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City in April 2024.

Later that month, Miami’s 4-1 win over the New England Revolution drew 65,612 fans to Gillette Stadium, surpassing the club's previous home attendance record (61,316) from hosting MLS Cup 2002.