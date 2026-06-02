Canada defeat Uzbekistan in pre-World Cup friendly

Les Rouges play a final tune-up on June 5 against Ireland before they open group-stage play at the World Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 at BMO Field in Toronto.

Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau was the story of the first half on Monday, strengthening his case in Canada’s ongoing battle for the starting role with two standout saves — first denying a breakaway in the 27th minute, then producing an acrobatic late-half stop on a snap header from a free kick.

Manager Jesse Marsch made a pair of 32nd-minute substitutions, with Richie Laryea coming off as part of a planned rotation. Meanwhile, Moïse Bombito departed after appearing to walk gingerly to the locker room, with Marsch downplaying any injury concern postgame.

Osorio’s 58th-minute finish from an assist by former Minnesota United FC standout Tani Oluwaseyi put Canada in front for good in the second half before Nelson added a late flourish with a composed far-post finish to round out the 2-0 scoreline.

Goals