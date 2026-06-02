Canada defeat Uzbekistan in pre-World Cup friendly

Canada defeated Uzbekistan 2–0 in Monday's international friendly at Commonwealth Stadium, with Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio and Austin FC's Jayden Nelson finding the scoresheet in their penultimate tune-up ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Les Rouges play a final tune-up on June 5 against Ireland before they open group-stage play at the World Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 at BMO Field in Toronto.
Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau was the story of the first half on Monday, strengthening his case in Canada’s ongoing battle for the starting role with two standout saves — first denying a breakaway in the 27th minute, then producing an acrobatic late-half stop on a snap header from a free kick.
Manager Jesse Marsch made a pair of 32nd-minute substitutions, with Richie Laryea coming off as part of a planned rotation. Meanwhile, Moïse Bombito departed after appearing to walk gingerly to the locker room, with Marsch downplaying any injury concern postgame.
Osorio’s 58th-minute finish from an assist by former Minnesota United FC standout Tani Oluwaseyi put Canada in front for good in the second half before Nelson added a late flourish with a composed far-post finish to round out the 2-0 scoreline.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Multiple MLS players left a clear imprint on the contest, with Crépeau's first-half heroics, Osorio's game-winning strike, and Nelson providing the exclamation point. In the end, it's a positive result for Marsch's group going into their final tune-up vs. Ireland.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Crépeau made a strong statement in his push for the No. 1 job, producing a highlight-reel save to preserve the clean sheet before making way for Dayne St. Clair in the second half.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Scoring the game-winning goal off the bench, Osorio ensured the 46,164 fans in attendance left with a smile on their face.
Next Up
- CAN: Friday, June 5 vs. Ireland | 7:30 pm ET | International friendly
- UZB: Monday, June 8 vs. Netherlands | 2:45 pm ET | International friendly