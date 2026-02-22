History made! LAFC vs. Inter Miami sets MLS attendance record

Matchday 1’s marquee clash between LAFC and Inter Miami CF drew 75,673 fans at the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — making it the highest-attended game in MLS opening weekend history.

Additionally, Saturday's massive turnout was the league's second-highest standalone attendance of all-time, behind only the 82,110 fans who witnessed the July 4, 2023 El Tráfico between LA Galaxy and LAFC at the Rose Bowl.​