History made! LAFC vs. Inter Miami sets MLS attendance record

Son Heung-Min vs. Lionel Messi on MLS is Back weekend? Fans came out in record numbers to watch a historic first Walmart Saturday Showdown.
Matchday 1’s marquee clash between LAFC and Inter Miami CF drew 75,673 fans at the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — making it the highest-attended game in MLS opening weekend history.
Additionally, Saturday's massive turnout was the league's second-highest standalone attendance of all-time, behind only the 82,110 fans who witnessed the July 4, 2023 El Tráfico between LA Galaxy and LAFC at the Rose Bowl.
The Black & Gold dominated the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions, cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory.
Denis Bouanga produced 1g/1a, while fellow superstar attacker Son Heung-Min assisted on David Martinez's 38th-minute opener.
Homegrown Nathan Ordaz scored in second-half stoppage time to round out the result.