Adams, Davies & more: MLS alums to know at 2026 FIFA World Cup

MLS will have 44 players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the most the league has ever sent to the sport's biggest international tournament.
But MLS's ties to this World Cup extend far beyond just those currently featuring in the league.
Plenty of players cut their teeth in MLS, developing skills that set their careers in motion and helped them thrive in some of the biggest leagues in the world.
In total, 103 players across 24 countries at the upcoming World Cup have either spent time in MLS academies or at the professional level.
Below are 20 players who featured in MLS and now look set to play a pivotal role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Tyler Adams
- Current club: AFC Bournemouth (English Premier League)
- MLS club: Red Bull New York (2016-18)
A Red Bull New York homegrown, Adams made his first-team debut at just 16 years old.
He went on to make 74 appearances in midfield for RBNY and developed into one of the league's top prospects before beginning his European journey with German sister club RB Leipzig.
Now one of the USMNT's most important players, he plies his trade in the English Premier League with AFC Bournemouth.
Ricardo Pepi
- Current club: PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie)
- MLS club: FC Dallas (2019-21)
Pepi made a name for himself during the 2021 season, when he starred for FC Dallas. A strong goalscoring campaign helped him earn MLS Young Player of the Year and the top spot on that year's 22 Under 22 rankings.
Pepi later joined FC Augsburg on a club-record transfer, before eventually landing at Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven.
He'll vie for the USMNT's No. 9 role alongside Folarin Balogun.
Brenden Aaronson
- Current club: Leeds United (English Premier League)
- MLS club: Philadelphia Union (2019-20)
A scrappy and tenacious midfielder, Aaronson signed a homegrown contract with the Philadelphia Union at 17 years old. One season later, he joined the Union first team in full and was electric, finishing as a finalist for MLS Rookie of the Year.
Aaronson followed that up with MLS Best XI honors in 2020, before earning a move to Austria's RB Salzburg, and eventually landing at English Premier League side Leeds United.
Mark McKenzie
- Current club: Toulouse FC (Ligue 1)
- MLS club: Philadelphia Union (2018-20)
McKenzie spent three seasons as a Philadelphia Union homegrown player and made 48 MLS appearances.
The center back earned MLS Best XI honors in 2020, was named a finalist for MLS Defender of the Year, and also guided the Union to the Supporters' Shield title.
McKenzie's strong play in MLS secured him a move to Belgian side Genk. He now competes in Ligue 1 for Toulouse.
Alex Freeman
- Current club: Villarreal CF (LaLiga)
- MLS club: Orlando City (2023-25)
A relative unknown ahead of the 2025 season, Freeman burst onto the scene with Orlando City, winning the starting right back job early on and never relinquishing it. Freeman went on to be named an All-Star, Best XI selection and MLS Young Player of the Year.
The defender's performances at club level caught the eye of USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino, as well as clubs across top European leagues. He's been a mainstay in the national team picture ever since and joined LaLiga side Villarreal last winter.
Other names to know
The players below either featured in an MLS academy or signed a homegrown deal before moving abroad.
- Weston McKennie: FC Dallas
- Gio Reyna: New York City FC
- Chris Richards: FC Dallas
- Joe Scally: New York City FC
- Auston Trusty: Philadelphia Union, Colorado Rapids
- Tim Weah: Red Bull New York
- Haji Wright: LA Galaxy
- Alejandro Zendejas: FC Dallas
Alphonso Davies
- Current club: Bayern Munich (German Bundesliga)
- MLS club: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2016-18)
Likely the most well-known of MLS's exports, Davies began his professional career with Vancouver Whitecaps FC and was the then-third-youngest player in MLS history when he signed his homegrown contract at 15 years old.
After a prolific stint for Vancouver, Davies joined German champions Bayern Munich for reportedly up to $22 million.
He has continued to push his career to new heights, winning seven Bundesliga titles, the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup, and the 2020 UEFA Champions League.
Ismaël Koné
- Current club: Sassuolo (Italian Serie A)
- MLS club: CF Montréal (2021-22)
One of Canada's most promising midfielders, Koné signed with CF Montréal in 2021 before becoming a key piece of the team in 2022.
It took just one season for his talents to be noticed by clubs in Europe, and in 2023, he transferred to English side Watford.
Since then, Koné has played for Marseille and Rennes in France's Ligue 1, as well as Italian Serie A side Sassuolo.
Tajon Buchanan
- Current club: Villarreal CF (LaLiga)
- MLS club: New England Revolution (2019-21)
A live-wire on the wing, Buchanan rose to stardom with New England as a SuperDraft pick. He put together a breakout campaign in 2021 as the Revs won the Supporters' Shield, fueling a then-club-record transfer to Belgian powerhouse Club Brugge.
Early into his European adventure, Buchanan earned a move to legendary Italian side Inter Milan before settling in at LaLiga's Villarreal.
Nathan Saliba
- Current club: Anderlecht (Belgian Pro League)
- MLS club: CF Montréal (2023-25)
A CF Montréal homegrown, Saliba developed in the club's academy before jumping to the first team in 2023.
He became a constant fixture in midfield for Montréal from 2023-25, making 78 appearances across all competitions.
That boosted his stock in the Canadian national team, while also helping him secure a move to Belgian side Anderlecht.
Tani Oluwaseyi
- Current club: Villarreal CF (LaLiga)
- MLS club: Minnesota United FC (2023-25)
Oluwaseyi was selected 17th overall in the 2022 SuperDraft by Minnesota United and broke out as a star for the Loons during the 2024 season.
His success caught the attention of CanMNT head coach Jesse Marsch, as well as big European clubs.
Midway through the 2025 season, Oluwaseyi joined Villarreal for a club-record fee (reportedly between $8.5-9 million).
Other names to know
The players below either featured in an MLS academy or professional team, came through the SuperDraft, or signed a homegrown deal before moving abroad.
- Ali Ahmed: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Moïse Bombito: Colorado Rapids
- Derek Cornelius: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Promise David: Toronto FC
- Alistair Johnston: Nashville SC, CF Montréal
- Cyle Larin: Orlando City
- Niko Sigur: Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Brian Gutiérrez
- Current club: Chivas de Guadalajara (LIGA MX)
- MLS club: Chicago Fire FC (2020-25)
A Chicago Fire homegrown and former US international, Gutiérrez was also eligible to represent Mexico and filed a one-time switch at the beginning of 2026.
Following a successful stint in the Windy City, in which he helped bring the Fire back to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017, Gutiérrez embarked on a new journey at club level, joining one of Mexico's most prestigious sides in Chivas.
The 22-year-old midfielder has continued to impress El Tri manager Javier Aguirre, and is one of Mexico's youngest players at the World Cup.
Obed Vargas
- Current club: Atlético Madrid (LaLiga)
- MLS club: Seattle Sounders FC (2021-25)
The Alaska native joined Seattle's academy at age 14 and historically made his MLS debut at just 15 years old. After signing a homegrown contract, he immediately became a key piece in the team, helping lead Seattle to the Concacaf Champions Cup title in 2022, the only one ever won by an MLS club in the modern era.
Vargas continued to patrol the Sounders' midfield for the next three seasons and earned the top spot on the 22 Under 22 rankings last year. Memorably, he also helped Seattle win Leagues Cup 2025 over Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF.
Following the 2025 campaign, Vargas secured a dream move to his favorite club, Atlético Madrid.
Esmir Bajraktarević
- Current club: PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie)
- MLS club: New England Revolution (2022-24)
A dual-national who previously represented the United States, Bajraktarević chose to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina, the birth nation of his parents, and has developed into a cult hero in the country.
Most notably, Bajraktarević scored the game-winning penalty in Bosnia's PK shootout victory over Italy, which sent them to the 2026 World Cup.
Born in Wisconsin, Bajraktarević enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign as a homegrown with the New England Revolution after developing through their pro pathway.
The winger's success propelled a move to legendary Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, where he features alongside USMNT stars Ricardo Pepi and Sergiño Dest.
Thiago Almada
- Current club: Atlético Madrid (LaLiga)
- MLS club: Atlanta United (2022-24)
Almada joined Atlanta United from boyhood side Vélez Sarsfield ahead of the 2022 season. After a successful first season with the Five Stripes, Almada won MLS Newcomer of the Year and was named to the Argentina national team for the 2022 World Cup, becoming the first active MLS player to win the tournament.
In 2023, Almada won MLS Young Player of the Year and Best XI honors. He eventually set a then-MLS-record transfer fee when he departed for Brazilian powerhouse Botafogo in 2024.
Fast forward two years, and Almada competes in LaLiga for Atlético Madrid alongside Obed Vargas.
Cucho Hernández
- Current club: Real Betis (LaLiga)
- MLS club: Columbus Crew (2022-24)
After multiple years in his native Colombia and across Europe, Hernández joined the Crew in 2022 on a club-record fee from Watford following their relegation from the English Premier League.
Cucho instantly became a club legend during the three seasons that followed, leading Columbus to MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles and earning two MLS Best XI nods.
He departed the club after the 2024 season, heading to LaLiga side Real Betis for a club-record fee.
Diego Gómez
- Current club: Brighton & Hove Albion (English Premier League)
- MLS club: Inter Miami CF (2023-24)
Gómez joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, shortly after Lionel Messi arrived, and quickly became an integral part of the Herons' midfield. He helped lead the South Florida side to titles in each of his two seasons at the club, winning Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters' Shield.
In 2024, Gómez earned the top spot on that year's 22 Under 22 rankings and was named Paraguayan Player of the Year.
The following offseason, Gómez moved to English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for reportedly $15 million with add-ons.
Brian Rodríguez
- Current club: Club América (LIGA MX)
- MLS club: LAFC (2019-22)
Rodríguez joined LAFC as a Young Designated Player from boyhood side Peñarol in 2019. He spent three-plus seasons with the Black & Gold and was a part of their 2019 Supporters' Shield-winning side.
Midway through the 2022 season, Rodríguez joined Mexican giants Club América. He has been with the club ever since.
Pedro Vite
- Current club: Pumas UNAM (LIGA MX)
- MLS club: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2021-25)
A name familiar to Vancouver Whitecaps fans, Vite was a constant in the club's midfield during his half-decade in MLS.
He joined from Ecuadorian powerhouse Independiente del Valle in 2021 and featured prominently from 2022-25, including helping lead the Whitecaps to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final.
He departed for LIGA MX side Pumas in the summer of 2025.
Michael Amir Murillo
- Current club: Beşiktaş (Turkish Süper Lig)
- MLS club: Red Bull New York (2017-19)
After developing with Panamanian side San Francisco FC, Murillo joined Red Bull New York at age 21. He spent three seasons in New York, featuring consistently across the backline and helping the Red Bulls win the 2018 Supporters' Shield.
After the 2019 season, Murillo joined Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht and has since played for major European clubs such as Marseille and Beşiktaş.
Coco Carrasquilla
- Currently club: Pumas UNAM (LIGA MX)
- MLS club: Houston Dynamo FC (2021-25)
Carrasquilla was a standout in the Houston Dynamo midfield for four seasons, leading the club to the 2023 US Open Cup title while also winning the 2023-24 Concacaf Men's Player of the Year award.
With interest across multiple leagues, Carrasquilla departed Houston for a club-record fee after the 2024 campaign to join LIGA MX side Pumas.