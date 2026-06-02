Canada boost World Cup confidence in Uzbekistan win

“I think we have a really good squad, like a really good team, and we're excited.”

“We wanted to take this game in to see overall fitness and form from everyone. I thought that both Ralph Priso and Jayden Nelson delivered very good performances,” head coach Jesse Marsch told reporters.

For Nelson, who hyped up the soaked crowd of over 46,000 at Commonwealth Stadium, it was pivotal. After Canada learned the disheartening news of skillful midfielder Marcelo Flores’ ACL injury during the Concacaf Champions Cup final on Saturday, Nelson knew he was playing for his World Cup dream.

Revving the engine

When Canada unveiled their starting lineup, it looked as if it could be the team that starts the World Cup at Toronto FC’s BMO Field on June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Though after 45 minutes on Monday, there were more questions than answers.

Center back Moïse Bombito, returning after over 200 days off from a broken leg, limped off after 30 minutes, but will be okay. Yet, the seemingly first-choice lineup struggled to create any attacking or transitional moments.

With two changes at the half-hour mark and another seven at halftime, the mood shifted.

Suddenly, Canada had vigour back in Marsch’s high-tempo “Maplepressing” tactic, and each of Osorio, former Minnesota United FC striker Tani Oluwaseyi and Promise David — in his return from hip surgery in February — stood out.

“There had been a lot of talk about how we haven't scored goals from the run out of play, understandably, because we hadn't, but I kept saying the goals are coming, because I know that we have a lot of firepower,” Marsch said post-match, with Canada scoring from the run of play for the first time in their last three matches.