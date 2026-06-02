Canada boost World Cup confidence in Uzbekistan win

Canada needed a vibe shift. They got it.
Les Rouges played their way to a rain-soaked, 2–0 victory over 2026 FIFA World Cup-bound Uzbekistan in Edmonton on Monday night as Austin FC’s Jayden Nelson, not on the 26-man World Cup roster but contending for a spot, scored the insurance goal after Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring in his 90th appearance for his country.
For Nelson, who hyped up the soaked crowd of over 46,000 at Commonwealth Stadium, it was pivotal. After Canada learned the disheartening news of skillful midfielder Marcelo Flores’ ACL injury during the Concacaf Champions Cup final on Saturday, Nelson knew he was playing for his World Cup dream.
“We wanted to take this game in to see overall fitness and form from everyone. I thought that both Ralph Priso and Jayden Nelson delivered very good performances,” head coach Jesse Marsch told reporters.
“I think we have a really good squad, like a really good team, and we're excited.”
Revving the engine
When Canada unveiled their starting lineup, it looked as if it could be the team that starts the World Cup at Toronto FC’s BMO Field on June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Though after 45 minutes on Monday, there were more questions than answers.
Center back Moïse Bombito, returning after over 200 days off from a broken leg, limped off after 30 minutes, but will be okay. Yet, the seemingly first-choice lineup struggled to create any attacking or transitional moments.
With two changes at the half-hour mark and another seven at halftime, the mood shifted.
Suddenly, Canada had vigour back in Marsch’s high-tempo “Maplepressing” tactic, and each of Osorio, former Minnesota United FC striker Tani Oluwaseyi and Promise David — in his return from hip surgery in February — stood out.
“There had been a lot of talk about how we haven't scored goals from the run out of play, understandably, because we hadn't, but I kept saying the goals are coming, because I know that we have a lot of firepower,” Marsch said post-match, with Canada scoring from the run of play for the first time in their last three matches.
“The most important thing is keeping clean sheets and preventing opponents from getting goals, and the more that we do that, I believe that we have enough firepower and we have enough talent to get results.”
Clean sheet performance
At the back, 20-year-old center back Luc De Fougerolles showed his potential to battle for a starting spot as well, while off-roster Priso impressed in an unfamiliar left back position.
The second half was composed, energetic and looked like the Canada that so many expect to see under Marsch’s tutelage, just with a different group of players than many had thought of.
And chief among them were Nelson and Priso, both pushing to claim that final spot, having tagged along with the rest of the group for the purpose of managing minutes for a team nursing upwards of nine injuries throughout the squad.
“As much as it's been about the injuries, and I understand why, you can see there's also a lot of guys performing at a high level right now,” added Marsch. “Guys look fit, guys look sharp, our guys are playing fast and quick and ready to react.”
Goalkeeper decided?
Orlando City’s Maxime Crépeau couldn’t help but flash a smirk when speaking to TSN after the match. The veteran backstop, who missed out on the 2022 World Cup due to a broken leg in LAFC’s MLS Cup presented by Audi win, provided outstanding moments in the first half.
Entrenched in a year-long battle with Inter Miami CF’s Dayne St. Clair for Canada’s starting role at the home World Cup, Crépeau might have done enough to claim the spot on Monday. He made two breakaway saves in the first half, before making way for St. Clair at halftime.
Marsch said he’ll make his choice this week ahead of Friday’s match at CF Montréal’s Stade Saputo against Ireland, where Crépeau began his professional career.
“Sometimes you have to be high risk, high reward,” Crépeau said of playing behind Canada’s aggressive system and making breakaway stops. “Sometimes because you're far out in the net, and it's the style of football that we play, and it's great...We’ll see about Montréal, I was born and raised there and have family, friends and everybody there. I’m very excited for the next couple of days.”
Davies arrives
Adding to the positives in Edmonton, Alphonso Davies joined the team on Monday, and after introducing himself to the group as a rostered player for the first time since March 2025, he ran laps on the pitch pre-match.
Just 90 minutes against Ireland now separate Canada from the World Cup opener. Davies won’t be in that matchday squad and is likely ruled out for the opening match as he recovers from a hamstring strain. Yet, he serves a new role — inspiration.
It’s a race between the clock and Davies’ progression. He stands a chance of playing June 18 against Qatar at Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s BC Place, but Canada know the longer they’re in the tournament, the better chance he has at making an impact.
“I’m happy to be home, and I'm happy to be with the boys, and to support them whether it's just on or off the pitch,” Davies said after the game in his hometown of Edmonton, despite watching from the stands.
“Everyone [at the World Cup] is fighting for the same goal, but for us as a team, we’re focusing on what's ahead and what's in front of us at this moment.”