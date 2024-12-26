Messi, Cavan & more: 10 biggest MLS moments of 2024

Sure, Messi won MVP and drew the lion’s share of worldwide attention, but another FC Barcelona ex turned out to be box office in his own right: Riqui Puig .

Not only did the LA Galaxy maestro run the show for the eventual league champs all year, tallying 13 goals and 15 assists in 29 regular-season games (then another 4g/3a in the playoffs) and leading the league in touches, passes attempted, passes completed, fouls sustained and multi-assist performances en route to a spot in the MLS Bext XI presented by Continental Tire. He also aimed squarely at the necks of anyone who publicly doubted or criticized him or his team, trolling, mocking and/or blasting pundits, commentators, fans and all else who wandered into his crosshairs, be it via Tweets, spicy interview quotes or choreographed goal celebrations.