MLS Best XI

2024 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire

MLSsoccer staff

Major League Soccer has unveiled the 2024 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire, recognizing the league’s top players at each position.

The Best XI – determined by media members, MLS players and MLS club technical staffs – represents eight countries and nine clubs. There are seven first-time honorees.

Leagues Cup winners Columbus Crew and Supporters' Shield champions Inter Miami CF lead the way with two representatives each.

  • F: Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)
  • M: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Evander (Portland Timbers), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)
  • D: Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF), Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Seattle Sounders FC), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)
  • GK: Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC)
FORWARDS
DC_Benteke_Christian_HEA_1080x1080
Christian Benteke
Forward (1st selection) · D.C. United

After winning the Golden Boot presented by Audi with a league-leading 23 goals, Benteke is D.C. United's first player to earn Best XI honors since Luciano Acosta and Wayne Rooney in 2018. The Belgian striker accounted for 44.23% of the Black-and-Red's goals – the highest mark in MLS this season – and was dominant in the air.

Stats and highlights

LAFC_Bouanga_Denis_HEA_1080x1080
Denis Bouanga
Forward (2nd selection) · Los Angeles Football Club

Bouanga became the fourth player in MLS history to log back-to-back 20-goal seasons, powering LAFC to the Western Conference No. 1 seed. The Gabon international also provided 11 assists, joining Carlos Vela (49 in 2019) as the only player in LAFC history with 30 goal contributions in a single season.

Stats and highlights

CLB_Hernandez_Suarez_Juan_HEA_1080x1080
Cucho Hernández
Forward (2nd selection) · Columbus Crew

Cucho directly factored into nearly half of the Crew's 72 goals, finishing with 33 goal contributions from 19 goals and 14 assists. That form earned the Colombian star call-ups for World Cup qualifiers, as did leading Columbus to the Leagues Cup title and Concacaf Champions Cup final.

Stats and highlights

MIA_Messi_Lionel_HEA_1080x1080
Lionel Messi
Forward (1st selection) · Inter Miami CF

Messi led MLS with 36 goal contributions (fifth in league history) despite playing in just 19 matches amid injuries and Copa América duty. The Argentine icon and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner provided 20 goals and 16 assists, captaining Miami as they won the Supporters' Shield and set a single-season points record (74).

Stats and highlights

MIDFIELDERS
CIN_Acosta_Luciano_HEA_1080x1080
Luciano Acosta
Midfielder (4th selection) · FC Cincinnati

Acosta produced a career-high 33 goal contributions via 14 goals and a co-league-best 19 assists, resulting in a third-straight Best XI selection. FC Cincinnati's captain boasts the ninth-most assists (97) in MLS history, and has surpassed Diego Valeri and Christian Gómez for the most Best XI honors by an Argentine (four).

Stats and highlights

POR_Da_Silva_Ferreira_Evander_HEA_1080x1080
Evander
Midfielder (1st selection) · Portland Timbers

Evander's 34 goal contributions were the second-most in MLS, trailing only Lionel Messi. Portland's club-record signing scored 15 goals and his 19 assists were tied atop the league leaderboards. The Timbers' No. 10 is the third-ever Brazilian to get a Best XI nod, joining Luciano Emilio (2007) and João Paulo (2021).

Stats and highlights

LA_Puig_Riqui_HEA_1080x1080
Riqui Puig
Midfielder (1st selection) · LA Galaxy

Puig finished the regular season with 13 goals and 15 assists, conducting the Galaxy's fearsome attack alongside Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljić. The Spanish playmaker also led MLS in completed passes (2,497) and touches (3,240). He is LA's first Best XI honoree since Zlatan Ibrahimović in 2019.

Stats and highlights

DEFENDERS
MIA_Alba_Jordi_HEA_1080x1080
Jordi Alba
Defender (1st selection) · Inter Miami CF

Alba scored four goals and led all defenders in assists (14), the eighth-most in MLS. The Spanish left back proved crucial in Inter Miami lifting their first-ever Supporters’ Shield title and setting an MLS regular-season points record (74).

Stats and highlights

SEA_Yeimar_HEA_1080x1080
Yeimar
Defender (2nd selection) · Seattle Sounders FC

Yeimar was pivotal as Seattle conceded a league-low 35 goals, partnering with Jackson Ragen in central defense. Additionally, 11 of their 13 league-leading shutouts came when the Colombian started. Yeimar joins Chad Marshall and Raúl Ruidíaz as the only Sounders players to earn two Best XI nods with the club.

Stats and highlights

CLB_Moreira_Steven_HEA_1080x1080
Steven Moreira
Defender (1st selection) · Columbus Crew

Moreira shined as a right-sided center back in the Crew's possession-centric system, contributing 2g/4a in the attack. The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year and Cape Verde international also helped Columbus allowed a club-low 40 goals during a 34-game campaign.

Stats and highlights

GOALKEEPER
CLT_Kahlina_Kristijan_HEA_1080x1080
Kristijan Kahlina
Goalkeeper (1st selection) · Charlotte FC

Kahlina posted a career-high 12 shutouts and led MLS in save percentage (75.63%), helping Charlotte concede the second-fewest foals (37) of any team this season. The Croatia native and 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is Charlotte's first-ever Best XI honoree.

Stats and highlights

