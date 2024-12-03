Major League Soccer has unveiled the 2024 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire, recognizing the league’s top players at each position.
The Best XI – determined by media members, MLS players and MLS club technical staffs – represents eight countries and nine clubs. There are seven first-time honorees.
Leagues Cup winners Columbus Crew and Supporters' Shield champions Inter Miami CF lead the way with two representatives each.
- F: Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)
- M: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Evander (Portland Timbers), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)
- D: Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF), Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Seattle Sounders FC), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)
- GK: Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC)
After winning the Golden Boot presented by Audi with a league-leading 23 goals, Benteke is D.C. United's first player to earn Best XI honors since Luciano Acosta and Wayne Rooney in 2018. The Belgian striker accounted for 44.23% of the Black-and-Red's goals – the highest mark in MLS this season – and was dominant in the air.
Bouanga became the fourth player in MLS history to log back-to-back 20-goal seasons, powering LAFC to the Western Conference No. 1 seed. The Gabon international also provided 11 assists, joining Carlos Vela (49 in 2019) as the only player in LAFC history with 30 goal contributions in a single season.
Cucho directly factored into nearly half of the Crew's 72 goals, finishing with 33 goal contributions from 19 goals and 14 assists. That form earned the Colombian star call-ups for World Cup qualifiers, as did leading Columbus to the Leagues Cup title and Concacaf Champions Cup final.
Messi led MLS with 36 goal contributions (fifth in league history) despite playing in just 19 matches amid injuries and Copa América duty. The Argentine icon and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner provided 20 goals and 16 assists, captaining Miami as they won the Supporters' Shield and set a single-season points record (74).
Acosta produced a career-high 33 goal contributions via 14 goals and a co-league-best 19 assists, resulting in a third-straight Best XI selection. FC Cincinnati's captain boasts the ninth-most assists (97) in MLS history, and has surpassed Diego Valeri and Christian Gómez for the most Best XI honors by an Argentine (four).
Evander's 34 goal contributions were the second-most in MLS, trailing only Lionel Messi. Portland's club-record signing scored 15 goals and his 19 assists were tied atop the league leaderboards. The Timbers' No. 10 is the third-ever Brazilian to get a Best XI nod, joining Luciano Emilio (2007) and João Paulo (2021).
Puig finished the regular season with 13 goals and 15 assists, conducting the Galaxy's fearsome attack alongside Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljić. The Spanish playmaker also led MLS in completed passes (2,497) and touches (3,240). He is LA's first Best XI honoree since Zlatan Ibrahimović in 2019.
Alba scored four goals and led all defenders in assists (14), the eighth-most in MLS. The Spanish left back proved crucial in Inter Miami lifting their first-ever Supporters’ Shield title and setting an MLS regular-season points record (74).
Yeimar was pivotal as Seattle conceded a league-low 35 goals, partnering with Jackson Ragen in central defense. Additionally, 11 of their 13 league-leading shutouts came when the Colombian started. Yeimar joins Chad Marshall and Raúl Ruidíaz as the only Sounders players to earn two Best XI nods with the club.
Moreira shined as a right-sided center back in the Crew's possession-centric system, contributing 2g/4a in the attack. The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year and Cape Verde international also helped Columbus allowed a club-low 40 goals during a 34-game campaign.
Kahlina posted a career-high 12 shutouts and led MLS in save percentage (75.63%), helping Charlotte concede the second-fewest foals (37) of any team this season. The Croatia native and 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is Charlotte's first-ever Best XI honoree.