Video Review announcement from St. Louis CITY vs. Atlanta United match goes viral

For the 2024 season, Major League Soccer incorporated in-stadium Video Review announcements – designed to provide information to fans watching in person or at home.
The crucial part, as referee Filip Dujic showed Saturday night at CITYPARK? Listening to the entire explanation.
Just before halftime, after a lengthy review of Nökkvi Thórisson’s potential 39th-minute opener, St. Louis CITY SC fans thought their team had retroactively gone ahead 1-0 against visiting Atlanta United. Not so fast.
“After review, there was no offside offense,” Dujic began with a booming voice, prompting rapturous applause from the home crowd.
Dujic wasn’t done, though. And St. Louis fans had a letdown coming (followed by boos).
“However, prior to the goal, there was a foul committed by St. Louis,” Dujic continued. “The final decision is direct free kick.”
The play in question
When Thórisson scored off Indiana Vassilev’s low cross, celebrations were paused by the assistant referee raising his flag.
At first, there were questions about whether St. Louis striker João Klauss was in an offside position and disrupting Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
Instead, after Video Review, the play that prompted the counterattack – St. Louis midfielder Eduard Löwen’s strong challenge on Atlanta midfielder Tristan Muyumba – was ruled a foul.
The CITYPARK faithful went from euphoric to disappointed in an instant. But the ‘no goal’ call stood.
Final result
Ultimately, St. Louis settled for a 1-1 draw with Atlanta after Vassilev put the hosts ahead in the 50th minute – ending a scoreless streak that went four-plus matches.
But St. Louis are now winless in their last eight games thanks to a 71st-minute equalizer by Atlanta’s Daniel Ríos.
As for Dujic? He’s gone viral on social media, with some likening his in-stadium Video Review announcement to that of a WWE ring announcer.