Video Review announcement from St. Louis CITY vs. Atlanta United match goes viral

For the 2024 season, Major League Soccer incorporated in-stadium Video Review announcements – designed to provide information to fans watching in person or at home.

The crucial part, as referee Filip Dujic showed Saturday night at CITYPARK? Listening to the entire explanation.

Just before halftime, after a lengthy review of Nökkvi Thórisson’s potential 39th-minute opener, St. Louis CITY SC fans thought their team had retroactively gone ahead 1-0 against visiting Atlanta United. Not so fast.

“After review, there was no offside offense,” Dujic began with a booming voice, prompting rapturous applause from the home crowd.

Dujic wasn’t done, though. And St. Louis fans had a letdown coming (followed by boos).