Inter Miami's Lionel Messi named 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Lionel Messi has been named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, crowning a campaign in which he captained Inter Miami CF en route to their first-ever Supporters’ Shield title and the MLS single-season points record (74).
Messi led MLS with 36 goal contributions (20g/16a), the fifth-highest single-season total in league history despite only playing in 19 matches (1,485 minutes) amid injuries and Copa América duty.
Further, the Argentine icon averaged an MLS-record 2.18 goal contributions per 90 minutes. He also scored or assisted in 15 of his 19 appearances and had multiple goal contributions 11 times.
Miami only lost one regular-season game with Messi in the lineup, going 12W-1L-6D and averaging 2.68 goals scored per match. Additionally, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner helped Miami become the first team to record at least 11 wins at home and on the road (excluding the shootout era).
In 2024, Messi joined former MVPs Carlos Vela (2019 LAFC) and Sebastian Giovinco (2015 Toronto FC) as the only players in MLS history with at least 20 goals and 15 assists in a single season.
The Landon Donovan MLS MVP award has been presented since 1996 to the individual determined by a poll of players, club technical staff and media to be the most valuable to his club.
Messi is the fifth Argentine to be named MLS MVP and beat out Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández for this year's award. This recognition occurs during his first full MLS season, having joined Miami in July 2023.
Players
Media
Clubs
TOTAL
1. Lionel Messi (MIA)
40.83%
43.20%
31.25%
38.43%
2. Cucho Hernández (CLB)
29.59%
34.00%
37.50%
33.70%
3. Evander (POR)
6.51%
5.60%
15.63%
9.24%
4. Christian Benteke (DC)
5.92%
6.00%
9.38%
7.10%
5. Luis Suárez (MIA)
1.78%
1.60%
3.13%
2.17%
Landon Donovan MLS MVP winners
- 2024: Lionel Messi – Inter Miami CF
- 2023: Luciano Acosta – FC Cincinnati
- 2022: Hany Mukhtar – Nashville SC
- 2021: Carles Gil – New England Revolution
- 2020: Alejandro Pozuelo – Toronto FC
- 2019: Carlos Vela – Los Angeles Football Club
- 2018: Josef Martínez – Atlanta United FC
- 2017: Diego Valeri – Portland Timbers
- 2016: David Villa – New York City FC
- 2015: Sebastian Giovinco – Toronto FC
- 2014: Robbie Keane – LA Galaxy
- 2013: Mike Magee – Chicago Fire
- 2012: Chris Wondolowski – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2011: Dwayne De Rosario – D.C. United
- 2010: David Ferreira – FC Dallas
- 2009: Landon Donovan – LA Galaxy
- 2008: Guillermo Barros Schelotto – Columbus Crew
- 2007: Luciano Emilio – D.C. United
- 2006: Christian Gómez – D.C. United
- 2005: Taylor Twellman – New England Revolution
- 2004: Amado Guevara – MetroStars
- 2003: Preki – Kansas City Wizards
- 2002: Carlos Ruiz – LA Galaxy
- 2001: Alex Pineda Chacon – Miami Fusion
- 2000: Tony Meola – Kansas City Wizards
- 1999: Jason Kreis – Dallas Burn
- 1998: Marco Etcheverry – D.C. United
- 1997: Preki – Kansas City Wizards
- 1996: Carlos Valderrama – Tampa Bay Mutiny