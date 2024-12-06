Inter Miami's Lionel Messi named 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Lionel Messi has been named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, crowning a campaign in which he captained Inter Miami CF en route to their first-ever Supporters’ Shield title and the MLS single-season points record (74).

Messi led MLS with 36 goal contributions (20g/16a), the fifth-highest single-season total in league history despite only playing in 19 matches (1,485 minutes) amid injuries and Copa América duty.

Further, the Argentine icon averaged an MLS-record 2.18 goal contributions per 90 minutes. He also scored or assisted in 15 of his 19 appearances and had multiple goal contributions 11 times.

Miami only lost one regular-season game with Messi in the lineup, going 12W-1L-6D and averaging 2.68 goals scored per match. Additionally, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner helped Miami become the first team to record at least 11 wins at home and on the road (excluding the shootout era).