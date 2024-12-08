LA Galaxy set MLS Cup Playoffs record for goals scored

A sixth MLS Cup presented by Audi title isn’t the only record LA Galaxy set during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Led by the “Killa P’s” and Dejan Joveljić, the Galaxy broke the record for goals scored in the playoffs with 18. The previous record was held by Toronto FC (17) in 2016.
Most goals scored in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
- LA Galaxy, 18 (2024)
- Toronto FC, 17 (2016)
- Columbus Crew, 15 (2023)
- LA Galaxy, 15 (2002)
- Chicago Fire FC, 15 (2000)
- D.C. United, 14 (1996)
How LA reached 18 goals
Round One Best-of-3 Series: After earning the Western Conference No. 2 seed, LA rolled to a Round One sweep of the Colorado Rapids (9-1 aggregate).
Conference Semifinal: Powered by a trio of braces from Joveljić, Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil, the Galaxy beat Minnesota United FC, 6-2.
Conference Final: With Riqui Puig's heroic assist to Joveljić, LA got a 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC to reach a record 10th MLS Cup final.
MLS Cup: When Paintsil and Joveljić struck in MLS Cup, the Galaxy had the record-breaker and a 2-1 victory over New York Red Bulls.