Cavan Sullivan: Philadelphia Union's 14-year-old phenom sets MLS record

Welcome to the show, Cavan Sullivan.

The Philadelphia Union wonderkid is now the youngest debutant in MLS history, earning that distinction at 14 years and 293 days.

The homegrown midfielder subbed into Wednesday's 5-1 rout of the New England Revolution in the 85th minute, delighting the Subaru Park crowd. In the process, he broke the record Freddy Adu established with D.C. United more than 20 years ago (in April 2004) at 14 years and 306 days.