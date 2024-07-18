Cavan Sullivan: Philadelphia Union's 14-year-old phenom sets MLS record

Welcome to the show, Cavan Sullivan.
The Philadelphia Union wonderkid is now the youngest debutant in MLS history, earning that distinction at 14 years and 293 days.
The homegrown midfielder subbed into Wednesday's 5-1 rout of the New England Revolution in the 85th minute, delighting the Subaru Park crowd. In the process, he broke the record Freddy Adu established with D.C. United more than 20 years ago (in April 2004) at 14 years and 306 days.
Sullivan not only beats Adu's longstanding MLS mark, but becomes the youngest debutant among the top North American professional sports leagues (MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, WNBA).
The US youth international, widely regarded among the top 2009-born players in the world, inked the largest-ever homegrown deal on May 9. At 14 years and 224 days, he became the fifth-youngest signing in MLS history.
On July 23 (11:30 am ET), fans can watch Cavan Sullivan play in the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. That match is held at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
PLAYER
CLUB
AGE
1. Cavan Sullivan
Philadelphia Union
14 years, 293 days
2. Freddy Adu
D.C. United
14 years, 306 days
3. Julian Hall
New York Red Bulls
15 years, 190 days
4. Alphonso Davies
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
15 years, 257 days
5. Axel Kei
Real Salt Lake
15 years, 288 days
6. Matai Akinmboni
D.C. United
15 years, 328 days
7. Obed Vargas
Seattle Sounders FC
15 years, 351 days
T-8. Erik Duenas
LAFC
15 years, 362 days
T-8. Stiven Jimenez
FC Cincinnati
15 years, 362 days
10. Nimfasha Berchimas
Charlotte FC
16 years, 2 days
Earlier this month, Sullivan scored his first two MLS NEXT Pro goals with Philadelphia Union II. Since debuting in March, he has 2g/2a in 10 appearances.
At the MLS NEXT level, Sullivan was named to the 2023 Generation adidas Cup Best XI after starring for the Union’s U-15s while just 13 years old. Last April, Sullivan played a pivotal role as Philadelphia’s U-17s repeated as GA Cup champions.
Those accomplishments reportedly have Sullivan joining Premier League powerhouse Manchester City in the years ahead. For now, the Union starboy's career has just begun.